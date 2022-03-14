Dubai, UAE: Nozomi Networks, the global leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security, announced its participation at the upcoming Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC). GISEC 2022 will be held from March 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will highlight its expansive portfolio of leading OT and IoT security solutions at the exhibition and demonstrate how its technologies can benefit and be leveraged within visibility and security markets.

“2021 was an unprecedented year for OT, IoT, and ICS security, with cyber-attacks making the headlines often such as Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Oldsmar Water, and Kaseya – and coming to a close with the Log4j vulnerability,” said Bachir Moussa, Regional Director MEAR at Nozomi Networks. “Ransomware and threats to OT/ICS environments remain at an all-time high, as do vulnerability disclosures. For operational networks and critical infrastructure, we’ve moved from ‘what if’ scenarios to ‘what we’ll do when.’”

Nozomi Networks will present Vantage at GISEC, its scalable, cloud-based SaaS solution that can eliminate blind spots and increase an organization’s cyber threat awareness. Critical infrastructure defenses are maturing significantly – thanks in part to progress when it comes to public and private cooperative efforts aimed at tightening defenses – and Nozomi Networks has made a significant contribution to this awareness with innovative security solutions. Additionally, government guidelines, mandates, and legislation in combination with self-governance at the sector level will help establish and enforce a standard baseline for critical infrastructure cybersecurity.

“Both the public and private sector are stepping up to strengthen defenses and strong cybersecurity is becoming a top priority as OT and ICS systems embrace new technologies to stay ahead of the competition. We are at GISEC to share field and real use cases with companies facing similar challenges. We look forward to engaging with our customers and partners and discussing how they can effectively enhance the security of OT, IoT and ICS environments,” Bachir added.

During the three-day cybersecurity conference, the Nozomi Networks team will be available at stand D32, Hall 6. Senior executives and cybersecurity experts from Nozomi Networks will be available at the show to interact with visitors and have strategic discussions on OT cybersecurity and how organizations can develop and adapt their security frameworks to address a new reality of distributed architectures and IoT.

-Ends-

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for industrial cyber security and operational control. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers OT visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. For more information, visit www.nozominetworks.com.