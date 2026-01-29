Dubai, UAE — Novo Nordisk successfully concluded the iDOL Summit: Reimagining Weight Management with Digital Opinion Leaders, held between 27–28 January in Dubai. As the first summit of its kind initiated by a pharmaceutical company in the Middle East and Africa, the event brought together digital opinion leaders, healthcare professionals, media representatives, digital creators and patient advocates from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq to explore how digital storytelling, evidence‑based education and responsible use of AI can strengthen public understanding of weight management.

The Summit combined immersive talks, practical labs and hands‑on content‑creation sessions, allowing participants to engage directly with real weight‑loss journeys, discuss challenges around misinformation, and experiment with digital tools designed to foster more credible and supportive communication online. Conversations throughout the program reflected a shared commitment to improving the accuracy, clarity and empathy of digital health content in a space where millions seek answers every day.

Key sessions included contributions from:

Dr. Ihsan Al Marzooqi (Dubai) , metabolic disease entrepreneur and scientist,

, metabolic disease entrepreneur and scientist, Dr. Amer Derazi (Bahrain) , bariatric surgeon and DOL with 1.3 million Instagram followers,

, bariatric surgeon and DOL with 1.3 million Instagram followers, Dr. Ahmed Nowier (Egypt) , Public Health & Nutrition specialist,

, Public Health & Nutrition specialist, Dr. Khaled Al Nemer (KSA) , cardiology professor and DOL with 1 million followers on X,

, cardiology professor and DOL with 1 million followers on X, Dr. Angie Kassabie (Lebanon/Bulgaria) , celebrity health doctor with 4.5 million Instagram followers,

, celebrity health doctor with 4.5 million Instagram followers, Walter Pasquarelli (UK) , advisor and expert in AI strategy and generative AI,

, advisor and expert in AI strategy and generative AI, Nikita Sachdev Lord (Dubai) , CEO of Luna PR & Luna Media Corp,

, CEO of Luna PR & Luna Media Corp, Dr. Mohamed Hammad (KSA) , SCOPE‑certified obesity care specialist,

, SCOPE‑certified obesity care specialist, Dr. Ahmad Abdul Malak (Kuwait) , family physician and DOL with 1.7 million followers,

, family physician and DOL with 1.7 million followers, Melisa Basol, PhD (UK) , social psychologist and misinformation expert,

, social psychologist and misinformation expert, Dr. Yanal Salam (Dubai), consultant in internal medicine.

Reflecting on the importance of bringing digital and clinical voices together, Burak Cem, Vice President for Novo Nordisk Business Area of Middle East and Central Asia, said that “At a time when the public increasingly turns to social platforms for information about weight management, it is essential that trustworthy voices work collaboratively. The Summit has shown the power of combining scientific knowledge, digital creativity and lived experience to create clearer, more responsible conversations that can truly support people in their health journeys.”

Clinicians participating in the Summit also emphasized the need for accessible, patient‑centered communication. Dr. Ahmad Abdul Malak, a family physician and one of the event’s key contributors, noted that “obesity is a chronic condition that requires understanding, not judgment. When healthcare professionals and digital creators come together, we have a unique opportunity to deliver messages that are medically sound yet relatable, helping people make sense of complex information at a moment when misinformation is widespread.”

From the digital community, attendees highlighted how valuable it was to collaborate directly with medical experts. Dr. Angie Kassabie, nutrition expert and a leading health DOL, shared that “this Summit created a safe and open space for honest discussion. Bringing creators, clinicians, and communicators together is exactly what the region needs to fight misinformation and help people access trustworthy content. I’m grateful for Novo Nordisk’s effort in enabling this dialogue — it’s a step forward for everyone who wants to use their platform responsibly.”

As the Summit concluded, Novo Nordisk reaffirmed its commitment to fostering long‑term collaboration between healthcare professionals, digital creators and media stakeholders. By strengthening digital health literacy and promoting accuracy in online discussions, the company aims to contribute to a healthier information ecosystem and support people living with obesity in making informed decisions about their care.

