Cairo: The launched of the third edition of the Egyptian Facilities Management Forum will be. Next Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Dusit Hotel in the Fifth Settlement, for two days.

The forum, which includes a group of major local and foreign facilities management companies, aims to present local and international experiences in facility management, through a strong presence of all parties to the system over a period of two days to discuss how to develop the role of facility management companies and to emphasize the role of companies in maximizing the benefit of facilities through continuous follow-up to the latest facilities management methods.



Mrs. Marwa El-Gohari, head of the commercial sector at ITEVENTS company the organizer of the event, said: - The forum will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22 and 23. In the midst of a strong presence of major leading companies in facility management, led by Hassan Allam companies, The Arab Contractors, Enova, Arab facility management, EFS, Kharafi national and SIAC.



She also pointed out that the forum includes discussion sessions (Panel Discussion) on presenting the latest international experiences in facility management. Especially with the presence of a number of leading international and local associations in the field of facility management, such as the American Association IFMA And the Egyptian Association EGP, Pointing out that the forum includes discussion sessions between more than 25 speakers over the two days of the forum, March 22 and 23, The first day includes discussions about sustainable development solutions, and the second day is about innovation in facilities management, with the aim of arriving at the latest methods and systems in management and operation.



She added that the forum also includes an exhibition that includes the latest systems in the field of facility management for more than 21 companies, It displays the latest operation and maintenance products, including sterilization, control, sustainable energy and environmentally friendly devices, among others. She explained that the forum supports the state's current trend to maximize the use of projects, by maintaining and managing them with the latest operating methods.



She said that with the government implementing the fourth-generation sustainable cities, it was necessary to spread the idea of managing facilities to maintain sustainability in them. Pointing out that management companies maximize investment opportunities for projects, by creating an added value for them. The presence of a company specialized in management in any project preserves its assets, and allows the owner company to benefit from the expertise of management companies.

