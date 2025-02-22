The returning Proudly UAE segment raises awareness for local boat builders and maritime corporates, such as Ocean Boats and Nomad Marine Services

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Boat Show, the global luxury yacht and lifestyle show, has once again underscored its position as a global assembly space attracting visitors and exhibitors from more than 60 countries, while providing a stage both for UAE-based maritime companies and overseas start-ups.

Throughout the five-day event, which runs until 23 February, DIBS is welcoming 1,000 brands and 200-plus yachts and watercrafts to Dubai Harbour for the 31st edition of the annual yachting experience.

Start-ups in the spotlight

Brought to the show by Yachting Ventures, the leading media and events platform for start-ups and emerging tech in leisure marine, this year’s DIBS Innovation Hub is providing a space for start-ups from countries including Kuwait, Egypt, and France to exhibit their products and services.

Lionel Pean, President of Seafloatech, which has designed, tested and perfected a mooring line system with a gloat interface, said: “As a young company launching new products, having the support of DIBS is invaluable in helping us navigate the challenge of risk. Dubai is a truly magical place where anything seems possible, especially with the rapid development happening at sea. For a company like ours, DIBS’ support will likely help us grow faster here than anywhere else in the world."

Start-ups exhibiting in the hub include Airmarker, which manufactures signal balloons to support vessels in distress; Hydroflyer, which focuses on electric hydrofoil crafts; Waves, a mobile application that eases the booking process of boat-led travel adventures; Mulca Technologies, a fractional ownership model; and Yacht Coin, a cryptocurrency tailored for the luxury motor yacht industry.

Juan Crosby, Chief Operating Officer – iWarranty an integrated SaaS platform digitising warranty management to reduce e-waste, said: “DIBS has been fantastic in providing a platform to showcase what we do. We feel fortunate and proud to have met a diverse range of people and have participated in various panels, fully immersing ourselves in the DIBS experience. Dubai is remarkable in its vision for the future—constantly thinking ahead and building today for what’s to come. We are similarly wired and hope to support and contribute to that.”

The initiative is not only cost effective for the start-ups, but also provides support in their first exhibition in Dubai to maximise relationship-building and awareness. Joris Van Aelst, Founding Owner & Creative Director at Bcraft, a family business creating bespoke crafts for adventure and leisure said: “DIBS plays a crucial role in supporting innovation, making it the perfect platform for us. I visited a few years ago, and the growth has been incredible – we want to be part of that journey. The city is one of the fastest-growing in the world, driven by innovation and a future-focused mindset. With its open-minded approach and ever-evolving skyline, the sky truly is the limit.”

Proudly UAE

While the show is widely established as one of the key dates on the global calendar for international maritime corporations, the annual exhibition also continues to help and highlight local companies with its returning Proudly UAE segment. The feature serves as an important platform to shine an international spotlight and provide exposure in a bid to raise awareness on an industry wide scale.

Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Qusib Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, said: “Dubai Police’s participation in the Dubai International Boat Show reinforces its role in enhancing maritime security and safety in the emirate. At this show we're presenting the latest innovations including smart security services, maritime search and rescue equipment, monitoring technologies, and artificial intelligence solutions, such as environmentally friendly electric boats, all of which are used to keep the wider community safe. Additionally, the introduction of the ‘Sail Safely’ service aims to improve security response through an innovative future vision, further supporting the UAE’s maritime sector.”

Exhibiting alongside Dubai Police, a range of brands are sharing insights into the flourishing local maritime scene and the services each affords. These include boat designers and manufacturers Ocean Boats; a local ship, boat and luxury yachting repair service called Nomad Marine Services; and the popular Dubai International Marine Club – long considered one of Dubai’s most prominent marine sports clubs.

Flavio Gatti, Manager at Al Fajer Marine LLC, the UAE based boat builders, said: "The Dubai International Boat Show is undoubtedly the best in the Middle East, it's vital for us to be here, and we're proud to be a local brand within such a momentous event. We manufacture locally-crafted boats at Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid under the ownership of HH Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum - this event is especially significant for us. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our products to visitors, both local and international, helping to raise awareness about our business and cement our name even more so in the industry. Here today, we're presenting three vessels including one from our best-selling ‘Bullet’ series, a 60-foot monohull with 4-bed and 1-bath, running 2000 HP on 5 engines.” To purchase tickets to visit the show this weekend, visit: https://www.boatshowdubai.com/ticket/

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international shipyards, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest yachts, boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.