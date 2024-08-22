Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ahead of the highly anticipated New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) in Riyadh this week, another trio of distinguished national and international companies has been unveiled as exclusive event partners.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre from August 24-25, NGSC once again welcomes visionary leaders from the esports, gaming, business, entertainment, and mainstream esports realms – offering a unique platform to explore the future of fandom and its transformative potential.

In the latest illustration of support from the wider business community, stc Group, the engine of digital transformation, has been named a Strategic Partner of the New Global Sport Conference.

As a Strategic Partner of the New Global Sport Conference and the Elite and Founding Partner of the Esports World Cup, stc Group showcases its long-term commitment to empowering the esports sector by helping to drive long-term growth, development, and sustainability across Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports industry.

Chinese consumer electronics company HONOR has also been confirmed as an Official Partner.

Ms. Penny Diao, CMO of HONOR Middle East and Africa, said: “Following our support for the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this summer, HONOR is proud to be an Official Partner of this year’s New Global Sport Conference. As we continue to focus on enhancing gamers’ experiences and supporting the growing gaming community, HONOR is committed to advancing mobile gaming through a range of hardware and software innovations. These advancements aim to deliver a seamless and optimal gaming experience, precisely addressing gamers’ needs and enhancing their overall gameplay.”

Additionally, Barn’s, the Kingdom’s first contemporary specialty coffee brand, is supporting the conference as an Official Partner.

Mohammed Alzain, CEO at Barn’s, said: “Partnering with the New Global Sport Conference is a real privilege, and we’re looking forward to contributing to its certain success. As a national brand, we’re always eager to support influential events that ignite conversations around the most influential sectors central to economic growth and national prosperity now and in the future.”

Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation, said: "It is amazing to see more leading brands showing confidence and trust in the New Global Sport Conference 2024 and what it means to the ever-growing esports and gaming sector. Our visions are aligned, and with our Strategic and Official Partners, we believe in the future of fandom and its critical role in shaping what many industries need to consider and plan for in the near future.”

Building on the success of its inaugural event last year, NGSC continues the path forged by the successful 2022 and 2023 editions of the Next World Forum. Hosted under one exclusive banner, NGSC will hold sessions highlighting the challenges and opportunities in crafting a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in shaping the future of competitive gaming, and the art of storytelling in esports.

While examining how audiences help shape business strategies, content creation, intellectual property, media rights, marketing, and community building, NGSC will explore how fandom transcends every aspect of modern society in line with its ‘The Future of Fandom’ theme.

For more information on the event and to stay updated, please visit New Global Sport Conference Website.

About The New Global Sport Conference

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24), the leading conference of the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is a gateway for today’s and tomorrow’s executives, global leaders, and prime decision-makers into a new global sport and will showcase how esports can create new international opportunities. The NGSC24 will unite top players from sports, esports, gaming, entertainment, technology, and beyond, serving as a content-packed platform bringing together these industries. It carries on the torch of the Next World Forum series and NGSC23, uniting both events under one exclusive banner in 2024. Website: www.newglobalsportconference.com

About stc:

“stc group” is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group, Click here.