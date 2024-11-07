MUSCAT — The National Bank of Oman (NBO) organised its annual Health Day Event at its Head Office in Azaiba. The celebration comes as an initiative to promote mental and physical health among employees, while fostering their welfare and wellness.

The event, held in collaboration with Howden Oman, brought together various health experts and wellness providers to encourage a healthier lifestyle, featuring contributions and participation from prominent hospitals, clinics, gyms, and health-oriented restaurants. This provided employees with access to a range of health services and consultations.

Among the primary highlights of the day was the announcement of the long-awaited “Biggest Winner” weight loss challenge, tailored to inspire employees to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. The initiative comes as part of the Bank’s broader commitment to employee well-being, creating a working environment that prioritises health and supports positive lifestyle choices.

To emphasise the importance of mental health, an insightful lecture on ‘Self-Care’ was also organized to encourage attendees to value their mental well-being alongside physical health.

Through events like Health Day, NBO continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurture a supportive workplace that enables employees to thrive professionally and personally.

For more information on NBO’s initiatives and ongoing commitment to employee well-being, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.