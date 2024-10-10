National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has joined the Second Annual AI & Cybersecurity GCC Forum 2024, hosted by American International University (AIU) in partnership with Kuwait’s National Cyber Security Council (NCSC) on October 8-9, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel – Kuwait. The forum brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and AI & Cybersecurity industry experts on the local, regional and international levels.

NBK’s participation underscores its endeavors to keep pace with accelerated technological advancement and foster innovation and promote excellence in AI and Cybersecurity, as Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Head of IT Operations shared valuable knowledge and insight in a panel discussion during the forum.

Commenting on this participation, Mohammad Al-Kharafi, COO - Head of Group Operations and Information Technology said, “As the largest and most trusted financial institution in Kuwait, NBK brings invaluable expertise and resources to the forum. The collaboration between NBK and AIU reflects a shared vision of fostering innovation and promoting excellence in cybersecurity. Through this partnership, both the forum and Kuwait’s digital landscape are poised for accelerated growth.”

“NBK participated actively in the forum, showcasing its significant advancements and unique opportunities. in a panel discussion titled "Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities in AI and Cyber Security in the GCC." This session featured regional experts, offering a platform for in-depth dialogue on the sector’s most pressing issues,” he noted.

The AI & Cybersecurity GCC Forum stands as the region’s premier platform for top executives and experts specializing in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It gathers key stakeholders from diverse industries to discuss pressing challenges and emerging trends in technology, data protection, and AI-driven innovation. The forum aims to catalyze thought leadership, collaboration, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of the digital economy across the GCC.

The forum included panel discussions that brought together experts and specialists in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, in addition to various workshops led by top regional and global experts, addressing the latest trends, innovation, opportunities and challenges facing the use of AI.

In its first day, the forum was dedicated to administrative and academic professionals, whereas the second day included specialized workshops attended by university and high school students with the aim of developing their innovative, creative and cognitive skills in the field of AI.