Bastaki: We aim to scale up efforts to build financial awareness among the young generation - Early education on scams and required precautions minimizes potential risks and promote financial stability - We seek to ensure the widest exposure for the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign objectives - We intensify publishing awareness content on our digital platforms, which are the most popular among Kuwaiti banks



In line with its ongoing efforts to promote financial and banking awareness among all sectors, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is delivering a series of sessions at a number of private schools and universities to introduce the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign to students and familiarize them with different scams and required precautions to avoid them.

NBK’s team started this series with a visit to the Universal American School (UAS) during which they delivered a comprehensive session that included a detailed explanation of the campaign’s objectives and topics. The team also provided tips and advice to avoid scams that may occur within the course of daily transactions such as online shopping, using bank accounts, or clicking fake ads on social media.

NBK team advised students to be cautious when dealing with suspicious e-mails that may impersonate well-known banks or organization by using their logos, by not clicking any attached links, and avoiding communication with unknown parties, as these messages and communications may target stealing banking or personal information, so it is crucial not to disclose any banking information to any person or entity.

NBK affirmed that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning of responding to such messages representing fraud attempts to steal banking or sensitive information or money.

The team called to enable two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security, as well as to keep a close eye on bank statements and transaction history, to identify any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

They also called the students to keep always updated on fraud tactics and keep learning about the evolving methods scammers use to trick people and understand how to avoid them by following the tips provided across the bank’s digital platforms, as scammers tend to employ new methods using AI techniques. Therefore, NBK is intensifying the awareness content published on its pages, in addition to reposting the Central Bank of Kuwait’s related communications.

Speaking on this, Farah Bastaki, Manager, Digital Communications at National Bank of Kuwait said, “We are always aim to spread financial literacy among all sectors, and this visit is an opportunity to help students understand the types of fraud and how to protect personal information and make safer financial decisions in the future.”

“Through these visits, we aim to scale up efforts to build financial awareness among the young generation, especially as this generation greatly relies on digital banking. Early education on scams and protection methods can minimize potential risks and promote financial stability,” she added.

Bastaki stressed that NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital platforms, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to ensure the widest exposure for the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign objectives.

Introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region focusing on raising banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, raising awareness on high-risk investments, maximizing benefit from banking services, promoting savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different sectors. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector.