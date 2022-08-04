Al Sarraf: The campaign aims to reduce injuries and accidents

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) in collaboration with Kuwait Fire Force concluded its Safe Summer Campaign during the summer season.

NBK volunteers along with the Kuwait Fire Force team visited beaches and resorts throughout the season, to provide visitors with more than 250 safety kit that included a fire extinguisher, fire alarm and first aid support ensuring that they adhere to regulations for safety.

“The campaign targeted limiting the fire incidents during summer”, said Mohammad Al Sarraf, NBK Public Relations Officer. “NBK Volunteers and Fire Force team visited beaches and resorts to distribute the safety kits. Representatives from Kuwait Fire Force will also speak through NBK social media channels and provide safety awareness tips and videos”.

“NBK aims to help keep the environment clean and people safe this summer. The visits aimed to urge people to enhance their security as well as environmental awareness about precautions to be used to prevent accident fires and maintain cleanliness”, he added.

NBK and Kuwait Fire Force Team visited Al Khairan resort and distributed safety kits. They also took part in a sea trip and gave out life jackets to sailors. A tour visit was arranged at the Avenues Mall where NBK volunteers and Kuwait Fire Force team provided visitors with a safety kit ensuring that they adhere to regulations for safety and wellbeing.

Al Sarraf praised the Fire force efforts and the influential role they play in raising to avoid accidents during camping.

