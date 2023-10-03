Luxury pavilion showcases wide range of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and the all-electric Vehicles from Mercedes-Benz

Doha, Qatar: – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, proudly announces its participation in the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, scheduled to take place at the prestigious Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 7th to October 14th, 2023.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles' presence at this premier exhibition underscores its unwavering commitment to supporting Qatar's major events and reaffirms its pivotal role in contributing to the success of the world's most prominent gatherings. This commitment aligns seamlessly with NBK Automobile's leadership role in championing the pillars of Qatar's National Vision 2030, furthering the nation's economic diversification.

The opulent NBK Automobile pavilion promises a captivating display, featuring an array of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-Maybach models, as well as Mercedes-Benz all-electric range. Visitors of the NBK Automobiles’ pavilion will also witness the regional launch of three highly anticipated models: the Mercedes-Benz CLE, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé. This remarkable showcase reiterates NBKA’s distinguished position and leadership in the luxury automotive sector.

His Excellency Sheikh Faleh bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Managing Director of the Automotive Sector at Nasser Bin Khalid Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is immensely proud to be at the forefront of Qatari enterprises actively participating in the inaugural edition of The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. Our robust presence at this international exhibition reflects our deep-seated commitment to supporting Qatar's endeavors in organizing successful events that mirror its image and exemplify its remarkable capabilities. We take immense pride in our contribution to the continuous progress and growth of our nation, and we pledge to continue our tireless efforts in providing multifaceted support to this event, thereby upholding our nation's name on the global stage."

Mr. Heiko Guenther, Vice President & Director for Sales, Customer Services and Business Transformation at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, added, "We are proud to mark the regional debut of the new Mercedes-Benz CLE, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé – a lineup that delivers diverse offerings equipped with pioneering technology and a luxurious driving experience. We are also excited to launch the all-electric range in Qatar, a significant milestone in our journey to sustainable mobility in the region. Our brand strength is rooted in delivering cutting-edge technology and luxurious vehicles for the world’s most demanding customers, and our strategy is to focus on the modern luxury of tomorrow. We thank our partners, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, for their exemplary role in orchestrating our participation at The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. Their dedication and expertise play an invaluable role in connecting us with our local customers.”

Visitors can explore an extensive lineup of luxury sedans, including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Furthermore, the pavilion will showcase sporty SUVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé, and the iconic luxury Mercedes-AMG G-Class, alongside an impressive selection of electric vehicles, including the EQS, EQS SUV, EQE SUV, and the Vision EQXX. The Vision EQXX underscores Mercedes-Benz’s strategic course as a concept vehicle that has taken efficiency of electric vehicles to a whole new level. Under real-world conditions it covered more than 1,200 kilometers on a single battery charge.

The Qatar-Geneva International Motor Show is presented by Qatar Tourism (QT) and organized by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC) in collaboration with Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). This event promises an unforgettable automotive experience, uniting key players from the global automotive industry in a truly immersive space, delivering a spectacular showcase of luxury, sports, exotics, and classics for both visitors and exhibitors.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has solidified its success through enduring customer relationships and a diverse range of high-quality products. As a prominent brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is synonymous with a rich history of premium service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is the exclusive distributor in Qatar for three esteemed and iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.

