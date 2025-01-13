Led by the private sector along with attendance and auspices of the Ministries of Planning, International Cooperation, Investment and Youth and Sports

Lamia Kamel: The summit launches the Storytellers Awards to recognize young creators on social media who highlight a contemporary and vibrant image of Egypt

Narrative PR Summit has announced the launch of the ninth edition set to take place from April 7 to 9, 2025, in Red Sea. The Summit is led by the private sector but also will be held under the auspices of the Ministries of Planning, Economic development & International Cooperation, Investment and Youth and Sports.

It will showcase an esteemed roster of speakers, including high-ranking officials, industry experts, and leading business figures from Egypt and abroad.

This year, the summit will introduce a forward-thinking vision, centered around three pivotal themes: tourism, investment, and sports. Its goal is to shed light on Egypt's promising opportunities in these sectors, aiming to attract foreign investments and bolster the Egyptian economy.

The Narrative PR Summit is guided by a distinguished board of directors, comprising prominent Egyptian and international figures. This board was first established during the summit’s eighth edition in 2023 and is chaired by the renowned businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour.

Joining him is an inspiring group of influential personalities, including Dr. Khaled El-Enany, former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and candidate for Director-General of UNESCO; Sir Ben Elliot, founder of Quintessentially; Azza Fahmy, iconic jewelry designer; Yousra, global actress; Rawya Mansour, entrepreneur and founder of Ramsco; and Hala Hegazi, media leader and Managing Director of NRP (Nogoum & Nile FM).

Additionally, the board also includes Louis Barthélemy, artist, and Steve Shepperson-Smith, PR expert and Board member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

The board’s goal is to transform Narrative PR Summit from a one-time annual event into a year-round, sustainable initiative that strengthens Egypt’s global standing. It will focus on generating new investment opportunities, supporting the private sector, and fostering connections with international investors and partners through a strategic, well-structured action plan.

“This year, the summit will introduce the inaugural Storytellers Awards, presented by Narrative. The awards aim to celebrate young, innovative content creators—such as podcasters and influencers—who use social media platforms to portray a contemporary, positive image of Egypt through the eyes of youth,” Lamia Kamel, Founder of the Narrative PR Summit and the Managing Director of CC Plus, a full-fledged multi-disciplinary communications and PR firm, and the former Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Promotion.

“The focus will be on content across key areas, including tourism, sports, and economic development, all of which contribute to fostering innovation and supporting the Egyptian economy,” she added.

Lamia pointed out that further details on the competition and application process will be revealed soon.

The Narrative PR Summit seeks to establish itself as a sustainable initiative that strengthens collaboration between the government and the private sector. By highlighting Egypt's potential in key areas such as its workforce, investment opportunities, and purchasing power, the summit aims to position Egypt as a more competitive force on the global stage.