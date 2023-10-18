Ambassador Hisham Badr: The Egyptian government implements policies and initiatives aimed at bolstering investments and backing the private sector.

Rawya Mansour: Ensuring food security is a key priority for strengthening development and sustainability.

Ahmed Moharram: The Suez Canal Economic Zone is a vital catalyst for Egypt's development and economic transformation.

Amr Gazarin: The Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum are set to become the world's premier tourist destination.

Ahmed Heikal, the Chairman and Founder of Qalaa Holdings, stressed that Egypt has a wealth of investment opportunities across different sectors. He highlighted that it is our responsibility to actively involve the younger generation and instill hope in the generations to come. This can only be accomplished by promoting Egypt's reputation on a global scale and sharing inspirational success stories that can serve as examples for the youth.

During his speech at the Narrative PR Summit 2023, Heikal stated, "We firmly believe in a promising future, even in the face of current challenges. This optimism aligns with Qalaa's achievements, with revenues growing from $778 million in 2016 to $5 billion in 2022. Hence, such an event holds significant importance in sharing enlightening perspectives, underlining the potential for success, and presenting a positive image of Egypt."

He further elaborated, “In my view, the most pressing challenges we face in Egypt are in the realms of energy and food, a reality that's been evident since 2002. Nevertheless, we're currently observing noteworthy initiatives aimed at tackling these challenges and expediting the quest for suitable solutions. I am confident that pursuing this path will generate additional investment prospects and job openings for our youth."

This prominent speech was delivered at the Narrative PR Summit 2023, where esteemed business leaders deliberated on the investment opportunities within Egypt, even in the midst of global economic uncertainty. Throughout the summit, they showcased numerous success stories and prospective projects spanning various sectors.

During his speech on behalf of Dr. Hala ElSaid, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Ambassador Hisham Badr, the Assistant Minister for Strategic Partnerships, Excellence, and Initiatives, emphasized the government's steadfast dedication to building a prosperous, sustainable, and forward-thinking future, in accordance with Egypt Vision 2030. He highlighted the significance of establishing strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors as part of the government's efforts to enhance and draw investments, especially in the private sector.

Underscoring the significance of food security for sustainable development, Rawya Mansour, Founder and Chairwoman of RAMSCO Egypt, highlighted her company's reliance on Green Charcoal, a unique method that reduces heat emissions, conserves water, and enhances soil quality. This approach provides a 30% boost in water efficiency when employing traditional irrigation methods, and approximately 60% when using drip irrigation. RAMSCO utilizes green energy to produce healthy food without pesticides, aiming to achieve a circular economy by recycling all agricultural waste and minimizing waste generation. Mansour also stressed the potential of green investment, sustainable agriculture practices, and the establishment of ecovillages.

Ahmed Moharram, Founder and Managing Director of Anchorage Investments, emphasized the importance of the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a key driver for development, thanks to the numerous advantages it provides for industrial investments. He pointed out that the Suez Canal serves as a vital global trade gateway, facilitating about 12% of the world's total trade volume.

Shedding light on a standout project within the SCZone, Moharram mentioned Anchorage Investments’ cutting-edge endeavor, Anchor Benitoite. This mega petrochemical complex aims to manufacture a wide range of specialized chemicals and petrochemical derivatives, meeting both regional and global demand. The project is poised for success, bolstered by its export potential and the generation of direct foreign investments.

In his speech titled "The Transformation of the Pyramids Experience," Amr Gazarin, Chairman of Orascom Pyramids Entertainment, noted that the development of this area commenced in 2018. He highlighted that this initiative reflects the strong backing of the political leadership for the private sector and tourism investment as a vital element in achieving all-encompassing development. This support is exemplified by President Sisi's directives to turn the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum into the world's foremost tourist destination, recognizing the Pyramids area as the nation's most significant archaeological treasure.

Reiterating the ambitious vision to enhance the visitor experience at the great Giza Pyramids, Gazarin mentioned that the company has successfully finished the construction work to revamp the area. With full operations set to begin, it will evolve into a world-renowned tourist destination.

The Narrative PR Summit 2023, Egypt's first international public relations forum, is proudly held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Egyptian Tourism Authority, and the Red Sea Governorate, and in partnership with the esteemed American Chamber of Commerce and UN Women.

