Doha, Qatar: Nakilat held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today via videoconference, and all items on the agenda were endorsed during EGM.

The Extraordinary General Assembly approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors to:

Distribute an interim cash dividend for the period ended June 30th, 2024, amounting to 7% of the capital, equivalent to 7 Qatari Dirhams per share.

Interim dividends shall be entitled for the shareholder who owns shares at the end of today’s trading session, September 10th, 2024, which is the day of the EGM.

Dividends will be distributed as directed by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) through Edaa.

In addition, the shareholders approved all proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Association as published on the Company's website on August 6th, 2024.

The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to all shareholders for their cooperation and attendance at the meeting.

About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shammi Mohan,

Head of Public Relations

+974 4496 8819 or smohan@nakilat.com

For investors inquiries please contact:

Fotios Zeritis,

Head of Investor Relations and ESG Reporting

+974 4496 8911 or fzeritis@nakilat.com