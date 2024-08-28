Al Shehri discusses working paper at Naif Arab University

Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services participated in a workshop organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences titled "Urban Planning and Road Safety," which was held at the university's headquarters in Riyadh.

The CEO of Najm, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, presented a working paper focusing on Najm's integrated role with entities involved in traffic management. He showcased the solutions developed by Najm company to enhance road safety and reduce insurance risks. Al Shehri also highlighted several key facts about Najm as a unique entity owned by Saudi insurance companies, emphasizing its distinctive experience in privatizing traffic accident management, which has enabled the company to provide innovative solutions that support traffic safety.

Al Shehri highlighted the solutions developed by Najm with the support of its insurance partners and under the supervision of the Insurance Authority. These solutions focus on the driver, the road, and the vehicle. He pointed out that Najm has launched several initiatives encouraging drivers to adhere to proper driving practices and improve safety. One of the key initiatives is the Insurance Record, which allows drivers to receive a discount of up to 60% if their insurance record is free of accidents and claims, while maintaining comprehensive insurance coverage for all vehicles they own.

Regarding Najm's solutions to enhance road safety, the CEO discussed the remote survey service during the first day of the workshop. This service aims to provide flexibility and rapid response to traffic accident reports, as well as reduce traffic congestion at accident sites, ensure the safety of those involved, and protect lives, property, and rights.

Al Shehri also mentioned the Red Box initiative, which is based on analyzing accident data collected by Najm across various regions of the Kingdom. This initiative helps identify locations with high accident frequency, allowing for the study of causes and the development of solutions that contribute to improving road safety and reducing accident rates in those areas.

The working paper also discussed the latest services launched by the company to improve vehicle safety, highlighting the ‘NRN’ service. This service provides guaranteed and free repairs for vehicles damaged in accidents, covering the entire process from the time of the accident until the vehicle is returned to the client's location after repairs at centers accredited by the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization. Additionally, the working paper presented examples of digital solutions offered by Najm to enhance road safety, focusing on the insurance documents database (Najm Net), the comprehensive vehicle insurance management center (CAMS), the verification service for data analysis and insurance fraud detection (Tahaqaq), and the accident documentation camera (Body Cam).

It is worth noting that the workshop organized by Naif Arab University aimed to explore the integration between urban planning and transportation to enhance traffic safety levels, as well as the planning policies related to comprehensive transportation planning. It also addressed the relationship between urban planning and the strategy for traffic movement development in Arab cities, the executive roles of entities responsible for road safety on urban roads, and successful technologies and policies to improve road efficiency and safety systems.

Najm for Insurance Services is a closed joint-stock Saudi company, established in 1428H (2007), with the aim of empowering the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in over 40 cities and provinces throughout the Kingdom. The company is supported by a skilled Saudi staff who represents up to 98% of Najm total workforce.