DUBAI, UAE: The 16th edition of Najah, the UAE’s leading higher education fair supported by the Ministry of Education, is set with fresh new features and greater accessibility for participants with Najah Abu Dhabi taking place from 16th to 18th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Najah Dubai from 23rd to 25th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Registration for prospective university students, parents and teachers is now open while interested exhibitors are still welcome to sign up by visiting www.najahexpo.com.

Launched 15 years ago, Najah attracts the participation of over 100 universities from more than 20 countries and welcomes over 16,000 visitors on a yearly basis. With the event staying true to its mission of guiding students in curating their higher education journey through admissions counselling, scholarship opportunities, study abroad options, alumni experiences and more, its visitors continue to agree that it is an important part of their higher education planning process (96%) and that the diverse local and international universities showcased are very good (93%).

Many renowned local and international universities and institutions have already confirmed their participation in both Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai this year. Participating local universities include Khalifa University, Zayed University, United Arab Emirates University, Rabdan Academy, University of Sharjah, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities among many others.

On the international level, leading universities from the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and various parts of Europe will be exhibiting. Embassy representatives and education consultants will also be present to advise on options, visa processes and travel. A full list of exhibitors will be published soon.

New to Najah

Najah is committed to helping UAE-based students achieve their education and career goals. They will have the chance to discover what’s possible in higher education today – whether it’s studying abroad or staying close to home. By attending, students can take the first steps towards achieving their career goals and have a lot of fun while at it. Below are a set of new features added to enhance the student journey at Najah this year:

The Success Hub is built to inspire and empower prospective students with the knowledge and tools they need to carve their individual university path. An interesting line-up of topics such as breaking down the Ivy League, choosing one’s dream university, preparing for interviews, acing applications, getting a scholarship or even a side hustle, and honing public speaking skills, to name a few, will be discussed through a set of panel discussions, workshops and keynote speeches.

For faculty members, postgraduate students, or researchers aiming to advance their academic research skills, Emirates Scholar Research Centre, an online platform driven by the power of trends will connect scholars with like-minded users, allowing them to seek knowledge through networking and studying. It will also give them free access to all research directory as well as publish their manuscripts in refereed and indexed journals or even get it funded for further developments.

Designed for school counsellors and educators, there will also be a School Counsellors Forum, which will dissect various higher education topics and trends, opening valuable networking and learning opportunities from some of the top names in the industry.

Part of the education journey is the fun of engaging with friends and colleagues, building synergy and chemistry along the way. Whether competitive or collaborative, the Board Games Club, a first time ever feature, will develop critical thinking, problem solving, analytical skills, time management and many more essentials that will contribute to future success.

Finally, bringing serious awesomeness for Najah visitors this year is the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region's most exciting pop culture event. Attendees can immerse themselves in the creative world of comics, anime, movies, games and cosplay plus get treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come in the 2023 MEFCC show.

Free Online Registration

Registration to attend Najah is free. Securing your spot early also means avoiding queues at the venue and getting the chance to win a brand new MacBook Pro 13”, Apple Watch, iPad Air, Sony PS5 and more.

-Ends-

Najah will be hosted in two emirates this year to cater to high school students and post-graduate applicants across the UAE. Najah Abu Dhabi, now in its 16th edition, will take place from 16th to 18th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Najah Dubai, now in its 2nd edition after a successful launch last year, will be held from 23rd to 25th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

To register, learn more and stay updated, visit www.najahexpo.com.

Najah Abu Dhabi

Dates: 16 - 18 October 2022

Venue: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Timings:

Sunday, 16 October | 11 AM - 7 PM

Monday, 17 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

Tuesday, 18 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

Najah Dubai

Dates: 23 - 25 October 2022

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Timings:

Sunday, 23 October | 11 AM - 7 PM

Monday, 24 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

Tuesday, 25 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

CONTACT

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Graeme Smit

Email: graeme@comcomea.com