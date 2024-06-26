Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage and with the attendance of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), a leading higher education institution affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized its 2024 Graduation Ceremony to celebrate 160 graduates from four postgraduate programs.

His Excellency presented the graduation certificates to the graduates of the Master of Business Administration, the Master of Science in Quality and Business Excellence, the Master of Science in Leadership and Organizational Development, and the Master of Science in Business Analytics across its two specializations – AI Management and Big Data Management.

Hosted at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, the ceremony witnessed the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of ADSM Board of Trustees; and Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of ADSM. The ceremony was also attended by a number of faculty and administrative board members, along with government officials, educational institutions leaders, graduates and their families.

Building Qualified Talents

“Since its establishment in 2011, the Abu Dhabi School of Management has nurtured highly qualified graduates in entrepreneurship, management, and innovation across various sectors. Moreover, for the past 13 years, ADSM has also successfully empowered the job market and its various sectors with approximately 1750 alumni. ,” said His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui.

“ADSM’s efforts are perfectly aligned with the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. The School also benefits from the unlimited support of the UAE’s wise leadership for higher education, research, and the knowledge-based economy, which in turn boosts ADSM’s commitment to adopting the latest teaching methods, smart solutions, and highly specialized programs related to administration science.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, commented: “At Abu Dhabi School of Management, we are proud to support Abu Dhabi Chamber’s vision to empower the emirate’s private sector, which stands as the strategic partner in the country’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey. Accordingly, ADSM is diligently working to build a generation of qualified and trained business leaders, who will support Abu Dhabi’s various business sectors and enhance its global competitive position.”

Accelerating Development

Dr. Marc Poulin, said: “We proudly congratulate our newest cohort of ADSM distinguished graduates. Venturing into the labor market, they will actively contribute to enriching and accelerating the social and economic development that is well underway in Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE, bolstering the country’s position as a globally leading business center that attracts cutting-edge innovations. ADSM continues its journey towards becoming a globally renowned higher education institution across the UAE and the entire GCC region. Offering new and constantly-improved programs within a business-encouraging environment, the School also adopts the latest curricula and teaching methods based on modern economic ecosystems. This ensures that graduates can cope with our fast-evolving world, thus actively establishing a leading business society and sustainable economy in the UAE, underscored by pillars of knowledge, creativity, and innovation.”

