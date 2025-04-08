Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) – has announced the agenda for its much-anticipated NextGen Summit, set to take place on Friday, 2 May 2025.

Bringing together emerging voices and industry leaders, the summit will spotlight the future of PR, communications and media in a new, fun and engaging format. With a mix of academic presentations, bold panels and an interactive workshop, the agenda reflects the real challenges – and opportunities – faced by the next generation of professionals.

Kicking off with networking and a keynote session titled NextGen, No Filter: Real Talk on What Needs to Change, the day will continue with the launch of PRCA Mena AI in PR report, research presentations from regional universities and discussions on creative originality, influencer marketing, and mental well-being in the workplace.

Panel Discussions:

Real Stories: From Day One to Decision Makers

PRCA Mena Young Lions Competition: Tips & Tricks on How to Win

From TikTok to Trust: The Role of Influencers in Modern PR

The programme will also feature two fireside chats and a hands-on workshop on managing stress in high-pressure environments, led by a qualified wellness expert and author. Networking opportunities are woven into the agenda, with dedicated time for informal connection and collaboration.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, commented: “NextGen isn’t just another industry event—it’s a necessary space for real conversations. We’re putting a spotlight on what’s changing, what still needs to change and how the upcoming generation is shaping the future of our profession.”

The venue will be announced shortly. In the meantime, those interested in attending can book early bird tickets before 11 April 2025.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://prca-conference.org/mena-ng-summit#home

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

