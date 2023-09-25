Representatives from top-ranked institutions such as the University of Manchester, University of Warwick, the University of Melbourne, and Trinity College Dublin will discuss undergraduate courses and career prospects

Dubai, UAE: Raffles International School (RIS), a leading international school in Dubai, is hosting a Universities-Careers Fair tomorrow (September 26), from 8:35 to 11:35 am for Grade 11 and 12 students. Representatives from over 60 international universities will be at hand to answer queries from students and parents regarding undergraduate studies in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Top-ranked institutions such as the University of Manchester, University of Warwick, University of Melbourne, and Trinity College Dublin will be in attendance. Students have the chance to learn about different options and career prospects in undergraduate studies across different fields; including Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Business, Technology, Engineering and Performing Arts. Visitors can learn about admission requirements, destinations, program options and available scholarships.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “We are excited to host the RIS Universities’ Careers Fair and provide our students with the opportunity to explore their higher education options. This is a great opportunity for students to learn about different universities, programs, and career paths. We encourage all students to attend and take advantage of this valuable resource.”

Steven Giles, Principal, Raffles International School, said: “We hope to make the decision on undergraduate courses easier for our students, with top universities at hand under one roof. The RIS Universities’ Career Fair provides insights into the skills and knowledge required for success in different fields, as well as the opportunities available to students. Students can thus make empowered and informed choices about their future education and career.”

Universities Participating in the RIS Universities’ Careers Fair include:

UK: Aberystwyth University, Anglia Ruskin University, Aston University, Brunel University London, Coventry University, De Montfort University, Glasgow Caledonian University, St. George's University, Heriot-Watt University, INTO, Kaplan International Pathways, Keele University, Manchester Metropolitan University, Newcastle University, Northumbria University, Nottingham Trent University, ONCAMPUS, Oxford Brookes University, Queen Mary, University of London, Study Group UK, Swansea University, The University of Manchester, Ulster University, University of Stirling, University for the Creative Arts, University of Aberdeen, University of Bath, University of Birmingham, University of Dundee, University of East Anglia, University of Essex, University of Exeter, University of Leeds, University of Leicester, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield, University of St Andrews, University of Strathclyde, University of Surrey, University of the West of England, University of Warwick, University of Westminster, University of Wolverhampton

Ireland: University College Dublin, University of Galway, Trinity College Dublin

Australia: Australian Catholic University, Curtin University, Edith Cowan University, Flinders University, James Cook University, La Trobe University, Macquarie University, Melbourne Institute of Technology, Murdoch University, RMIT University, The Australian National University, The University of Queensland, The University of Sydney, The University of Western Australia, University of Melbourne, Trinity College Foundation Studies, University of South Australia, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University

