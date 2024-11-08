Dubai, UAE, 8 November 2024- The ‘Knowledge Summit 2024’, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 November 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The summit, held under the theme ‘Future Skills and AI Economy’, will highlight several themes and major challenges faced at both regional and global levels in the fields of advanced skills, smart economy, AI technologies, and sustainable development.

The two-day summit will feature more than 40 keynote sessions and panel discussions. It will convene an exclusive group of thought leaders, academics, decision-makers, experts, and innovators from across the globe to shed light on the recent global trends and development mechanisms in different knowledge fields.

The series of sessions at the summit include the ‘AI Meets HI: The Fusion Driving Tomorrow’s Innovations’ session, which will explore different ways in which AI and human capabilities can be integrated to advance future innovations and align them with the requirements and aspirations of societies. Another session titled ‘Policies Shaping AI-Driven Economies’ will underscore the governmental and legislative efforts to optimize AI use while considering its impact on society and the economy.

The session ‘Quantum Leap: The Future of Computing’ will shed light on the influence of quantum computing on various sectors. Furthermore, the summit will also discuss the pivotal role of AI in shaping various sectors and driving social and economic change, as well as the social outcomes of leveraging the possibilities of AI and the role of government in regulating its use.

Furthermore, the Knowledge Summit 2024 will host various insightful and innovative sessions presented by Coursera, the global learning platform. One of the key sessions is titled ‘Shaping the Future: Equal Work and Skilling Opportunities in an AI-Driven World’, which will explore the impact of AI on the global labor market. Other panel discussions include ‘AI Transformation: The Widespread Impact and What It Could Mean for Your Industry’, ‘Global Skill Trends: Transforming Insights into Impact’, ‘Beyond Formal Qualifications: Innovation in Post-Secondary Education’. Furthermore, the summit will include an interactive meeting that will highlight the success stories of 12 individuals who benefited from the ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative launched a year ago by MBRF and UNDP.

The summit will also host ‘KnowTalks,’ which will discuss the significance of inspiring and collaborative leadership skills as well as the relationship between AI and cybersecurity in recognizing and responding to risks. Furthermore, the sessions will explore the infrastructure needed to support AI systems and vital systems needed for managing and safeguarding data. In addition, they will evaluate the impact of generative AI on knowledge and learning, the significance of resilience in attaining exceptional and sustainable performance, and innovative strategies that integrate AI and human capabilities to boost human efficiency.

The Knowledge Summit 2024 will also shed light on ways to start employing AI in practical projects and it will offer an exclusive session that discusses the role of AI in improving film production through advanced techniques in analysis and creative design.

