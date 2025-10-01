Showcases progress in achieving UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030) goals

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a three-day specialised training programme in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to implement the integrated care for older people approach (ICOPE).

Held in Dubai, the event is part of the national campaign to promote elderly health and aligns with the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031.

Capacity building

The programme targeted a select group of doctors and healthcare specialists, aiming to strengthen their ability to assess the physical, cognitive and psychological capacities of older people and to develop personalised care plans that enhance independence and quality of life.

Training sessions featured presentations on international experiences, practical simulations of real case studies, and discussions on integrating health and social care services to reinforce the healthy ageing system in the UAE.

Specialised sessions

Sessions addressed a wide range of key topics including the progress made in achieving the goals of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030), a global collaborative initiative led by WHO with governments, civil society, international agencies, professionals and academia.

The decade-long initiative focuses on intensified joint action to support healthy lives in older age. Participants also examined the status of healthy ageing in the UAE and the Eastern Mediterranean Region, in addition to hands-on training in using core ICOPE assessment tools to monitor mobility, sensory and cognitive changes.

Integrated care

The programme further explored integrated care pathways to manage common challenges in older age, such as cognitive decline, depression, nutrition and mobility issues, as well as sensory impairments including hearing and vision loss.

Sessions included demonstrations of the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), alongside knowledge exchange on preparing personalised care plans tailored to individual circumstances through case studies.

The UAE also presented its future’s plans to enhance elderly health by developing social support systems and upgrading caregiver skills, as part of its national efforts to empower healthcare and social workforces with modern tools for elderly care, reinforcing the country’s commitment to quality of life and integration across health and social sectors.

Comprehensive national approach

H.E. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, stressed that the programme is part of a comprehensive national approach to strengthening elderly health, in line with the ministry’s priorities for the Year of Community.

Al Rand emphasised that investing in the health of older people is both a humanitarian and national responsibility, and a key pillar in strengthening social cohesion and driving sustainable development. It also demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to establishing itself as a global model for healthy ageing, one that ensures quality of life, dignity, and independence for all older citizens.

His Excellency added: “When designing this integrated programme, our priority was to leverage the World Health Organisation’s expertise and adapt it to the realities of our national health and social systems. By doing so, we aim to ensure the sustainability of preventive and therapeutic services for the elderly, while empowering national cadres with the tools and capabilities needed to assess and meet their evolving needs. This represents a strategic step towards consolidating the UAE’s leadership in developing forward-looking policies that link the health and social sectors and deliver holistic, people-centred services.”