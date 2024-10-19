Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concluded its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024, held from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, the Library’s stand attracted a wide range of visitors from public and private sector organisations, as well as individuals from the UAE and abroad. Visitors were given the opportunity to explore the Library’s cutting-edge services, innovative facilities, and the advanced technologies it uses to enhance access to its vast knowledge resources.

At GITEX Global 2024, the Library highlighted its “A World in Your Language” initiative, which leverages artificial intelligence to offer reading and listening options in eight languages, providing a personalised experience for diverse audiences. The Library also showcased the benefits of its membership programme, which offers various categories to cater to different needs. Members gain access to a wide range of library services, from reserving and borrowing books to utilising digital databases and other resources.

Throughout the event, the Library’s team engaged with visitors, providing comprehensive information on its digital services and features, and answering questions on how to access the wealth of knowledge it offers. Feedback and suggestions were also collected through the 04 Platform, Dubai Government’s unified communication channel.

Visitors were also introduced to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The award aims to raise awareness about the importance of individual and institutional initiatives that seek to enhance the status of the Arabic language across five key areas, including technology. The award also encourages individuals and organisations to submit their innovative projects in future editions, contributing to positioning Arabic as a leading language in technology and the digital age.

Visitors were impressed by the Library’s forward-thinking approach, particularly the interactive experiences it provided at GITEX, and praised its initiatives, especially the “A World in Your Language” initiative, which enabled access to literature in multiple languages. The Library’s use of the latest technology to elevate the reading experience was also highly commended, positioning it as a leading model for libraries locally and internationally.

By participating in GITEX Global 2024, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library demonstrated its commitment to embracing innovation and reinforced its strategic vision to harness technology in enriching the cultural and intellectual landscape of the UAE. This aligns with Dubai’s broader goals of fostering knowledge and supporting long-term development in the next 50 years. The Library’s participation at GITEX also underscored its dedication to providing smart knowledge solutions that help build cultural connections and make information more accessible to everyone, anytime, and from anywhere.