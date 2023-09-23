Dubai, UAE: In collaboration with His Excellency Yasser Al Gergawi, Chairman of the National Theatre Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) organised a unique workshop entitled ‘Introduction to Theatre Arts’. With huge interaction from the attendees, the workshop highlighted theatre art and its role and impact in societies.

The workshop presented a comprehensive overview of the theatre and its importance in the cultural industry. It discussed the origins of theatre, its development throughout history, why it is known as ‘The Father of All Arts’, its close relationship with other types of arts and how it intersects with them in innovative ways, its role as one of the most prominent and oldest means of artistic and cultural expression, as well as plays and their role in spreading knowledge and awareness.

The workshop addressed the role of theatre in shaping cultures, its impact on society, and its relationship with the scientific and knowledge renaissance. It also reviewed pioneering global and Arab theatrical works, as well as distinctive theatrical work in the UAE.

The workshop also offered behind the scenes insights into the technical and creative aspects of theatrical performances, by understanding the components of the theatrical performance and the steps followed from the idea to the end. This allowed attendees to gain a comprehensive idea about the world of theatre and its role in developing societies.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.