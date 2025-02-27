Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the organization of the Housing Innovation Forum as part of "UAE Innovates 2025", scheduled to take place on February 26, 2025, at Grand Hyatt Princess Hall, Dubai. The forum aims to showcase the latest innovative solutions in the housing sector, promote digital transformation and sustainability, and foster insightful discussions and interactive workshops featuring a distinguished lineup of experts and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors.

The forum aligns with the vision of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which strives to provide pioneering and sustainable housing services. Innovation, sustainability, and technology are key pillars of its strategy, ensuring the creation of smart and advanced housing environments that cater to citizens' needs and enhance quality of life.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Mariam Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development Management at MBRHE, stated: "Innovation in the housing sector is a fundamental driver for sustainability and an enhanced quality of life. Through the Housing Innovation Forum, we seek to anticipate the future and adopt the latest technologies and smart solutions that enhance the efficiency of housing projects and contribute to the realization of Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040."

An Engaging Agenda

A panel discussion titled "Housing and Ambition: Designing Future Solutions" will bring together a group of distinguished speakers, including H.E. Mohamed Al-Braiki, CEO of Masdar City; Mr. Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Dr. Georges Nour, a leading expert in real estate and finance; H.E. Mohamed Abdul Latif Qamhaieh, Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Planning; and Eng. Mohamed Al Mufti, winner of the "Future Housing" competition.

The event will also witness the launch of several major initiatives, including the "Innovation Strategy and the Internal 'Nabtaker' Platform," presented by Eng. Mohamed Al Marashi, which aims to foster a culture of innovation in housing projects. Another key highlight will be the unveiling of the "Future Life" interactive game, led by Eng. Hind Kulthum, which offers a simulated experience exploring future smart community scenarios.

Workshops to Drive Innovation

The forum will feature two specialized workshops designed to encourage creative thinking and develop practical solutions for the future of housing. The first workshop, "Housing Horizons – Innovative Solutions for a Flexible and Sustainable Future," will focus on developing adaptive housing strategies for evolving urban needs. The second workshop, "The Future of Housing – Inspired by Youth Aspirations," will explore how young generations’ perspectives can shape future housing projects. At the conclusion of the event, distinguished speakers and participants will be honored, and attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including five smartphones through a special draw.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment invites all stakeholders in the housing sector, including real estate developers, engineers, technology experts, academics, and entrepreneurs, to attend the forum and contribute to shaping the future of smart and sustainable housing.

Attendees can confirm their participation by registering through official platforms using the hashtags: #UAE_Innovates #Housing_Innovation_Forum

For more information, please visit: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

