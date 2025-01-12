UAE, Dubai – His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasized that the UAE is making significant strides inspired by the vision and philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for building a comprehensive content creator economy. This involves creating an optimal environment for creators, fostering related businesses, and promoting partnerships and economic opportunities within the sector.

His Excellency remarked: “The philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents a proactive approach, bold decisions, and forward-looking ambitions. Over 25 years ago, specifically in 1998, His Highness foresaw the future relationship between media and technology, and ordered the creation of a dedicated Internet City in the middle of Dubai’s desert. Shortly afterward, he launched Dubai Media City. Today, we witness how digital media has become the communication platform for over five billion people globally.”

This statement was made during H.E. Al Gergawi’s opening address at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being hosted in the UAE from January 11 to 13 at the Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good." The third edition of the summit is seeing unprecedented momentum, with over 15,000 content creators, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts in attendance.

Empowering Content Creation: A Catalyst for Change and Progress

His Excellency welcomed the gathering by highlighting the UAE’s vision, inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish a thriving economic sector for content creation.

His Excellency emphasized the UAE’s ambition to transform this sector into a sustainable economic force that provides opportunities for youth and drives global progress. "The greatest gift humanity can offer is the ability to inspire, motivate, and create meaningful change," he stated, underscoring the transformative potential of storytelling in shaping a better reality.

His Excellency outlined the government's role in fostering an environment where individuals can pursue their passions, innovate, and contribute to their communities. Investing in content creation, he noted, builds a generation of responsible youth, smarter children, and a more humane society. Empowering content creators, he said, is about creating positive impacts that elevate communities, echoing the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: "The strength and influence of media are measured by its ability to create tangible, positive change."

Adapting to a Transformative Era

Acknowledging the rapid evolution of content creation, His Excellency described a future where technology will revolutionize how content is consumed and created. Innovations like virtual reality and thought-driven content will allow individuals to engage with tailored, immersive experiences and preserve their knowledge for future generations.

Navigating Challenges in the Digital Age

Despite these advancements, His Excellency cautioned about the growing crisis of misinformation, fueled by deepfake technologies and the rapid spread of fabricated content. He highlighted that in 2024 alone, fake content surged by 245%, spreading six times faster than factual information on platforms like X. "In today’s media landscape, illiteracy is not about reading and writing but about distinguishing truth from falsehood," he warned.

Content for Good as a theme

Addressing content creators, H.E. Al Gergawi said: “This is where your responsibility lies—through your inspiring stories, valuable information, and enlightening ideas. That is why we chose ‘Content for Good’ as this year’s summit theme.” He pointed out that meaningful content impacts education, health, the economy, family dynamics, personal wealth, and social relationships.

H.E. Al Gergawi concluded with a message to content creators: “Your values are your compass. Your humility is your success. Your focus on serving people is your legacy. Creating better content is about creating a better life and a brighter future, and the best is yet to come.”