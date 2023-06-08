UAE: MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform completed its 2nd edition of GROWTH Summit Dubai and Riyadh on June 1st and May 17th 2023 respectively.

The invite-only flagship event, which hosted experts from a network of Growth, Marketing, Product, and Retention professionals saw brands like GMG, Azadea, Landmark Group, Mashreq Bank, AW Rostamani, Alsaif Gallery, Gathern, Jazeera Airways, STC, Etisalat, Batelco, Jazeera Airways, Riyadh Airways and many others.

In partnership with the likes of AWS, Mparticle, Tanla, Euphoria, and RouteMobile, GROWTH Summit 2023 consisted of a series of panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote session, and customer growth story - presented by Alsaif Gallery and GMG.

Some of the highlight panel and key discussions included:

A Protagonist or a Supporting Character: The Role of Technology in Today’s Engagement Games

The Retention Games: How Can Brands Take Pole Position in Sustainable Growth

Building a Bridge to Customers: The Critical Role of Engagement Stack in Driving Growth

From Personalization to Individualization: Using Insights to Better Understand Your Customer

The Future of Channels: Email, SMS, or WhatsApp?

Sustainable growth: Playing the engagement/ retention game vs growth at all costs

MoEngage, in the Dubai edition, also acknowledged the incredible work some of its customers had done in the arena of customer engagement via the Customer Engagement Excellence Awards.

Few of the brands who were in the pole position included Apparel Group, Azadea, Myco.io, Jazeera Airways, Mashreq, Alamar Foods, Landmark Group and Brands For Less.

“This is the 2nd time, we are part of this event and there is always something new to learn. There is a fun element and a good vibe to this event. Always good to come here and learn from experts”.

“As a partner, we always feel that the GROWTH Summit is a good entry point to the industry. Events of this scale help us in getting the exposure and we are happy to be partners of MoEngage for this event”, said Akshaya Arora, Founder, Euphoria

MoEngage will soon be back with a series of GROWTH Mixers, catering to different regions and verticals. Stay tuned here for further updates

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage