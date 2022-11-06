First Arab woman in space Sarah Sabry, British-Indian life coach and award-winning podcaster Jay Shetty, Africa’s top tennis player Ons Jabeur, American comedian Mo Amer, TIME 2020’s “Kid of the Year” Gitanjali Rao to speak at MGF22

MGF returns with hybrid in person and online format for biggest event yet with more than 100 sessions, 120 world-renowned speakers, 20 workshops

Over 18,000 people registered to attend physically and in-person

Official theme for MGF22 is Generation Transformation, aimed at bridging generations to overcome major global challenges

More than 30,000 people have attended MGF since it began in 2016

Eight unique MGF22 activations to spotlight youth action on critical global challenges from climate progress at the SDG Circle to future-proof careers with the Careers Clinic and Skills Lab

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Misk Global Forum (MGF) will return on 9-10 November with a hybrid format, hosting people in-person for the first time since 2019, with an array of world-renowned speakers set to take the stage and explore ways we can bridge generations to inspire positive, sustainable social change.

Misk Global Forum 2022 (MGF22) will be the sixth edition of the global forum for youth, by youth, and is set to be the largest in the event’s history – convening more than 10,000 youth leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs, hosting more than 120 sessions, over 100 exceptional speakers, and eight unique activations at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC). More than 18,000 people have already registered to attend the flagship event – ensuring this will be the biggest one yet.

Running under the theme of Generation Transformation, the event will be the first to take place both virtually and in-person. It also coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Misk Foundation.

Dr Badr Al Badr, Chief Executive Officer of the Misk Foundation, said: “Our theme for MGF22 – Generation Transformation – aims to foster a transformative mindset which is essential to unleashing the unlimited potential of youth everywhere.

“Now more than ever before, we need to break barriers between young and old and create new forms of dialogue that leads to meaningful change and lasting impact. Bridging this age gap by sharing knowledge and experiences from one generation to the next is critical to mobilizing future generations of leaders. And that’s precisely what we’re aiming to do at Misk Global Forum 2022.”

Generation Transformation is a mindset that can be adopted by anyone, and which is driven by a conviction that positive social transformations stem from global youth’s ability to convene meaningful multigenerational dialogues.

Confirmed speakers for MGF22 include 16-year-old inventor, author and TIME Magazine’s 2020 Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao, the Arab world’s first woman in space, Sarah Sabry, and Ons Jabeur, the world’s highest-ranked women’s African and Arab tennis player in history.

Other speakers include Jay Shetty, the award-winning storyteller and host of the On Purpose podcast, American comedian Mo Amer – who rose to stardom via his eponymous Netflix show, John Sanei, the futures strategist and best-selling author of books including Foresight and Magnetize, and the world’s first hijab-wearing model, Halima Aden.

Amani Alkhiami, Senior Research Manager at Misk Foundation, said: “Empowering youth from all walks of life and enabling them to break down generational barriers, cut through divides and deepen communication is more important than ever.

“With the world in a state of flux, facing myriad challenges from the rising cost of living to mental health struggles, establishing new ways to spark dialogue, inspire change and transform the world is critical.”

Alkhiami added: “We need to foster a new spirit of success to enable the next generation of talent to capture their true potential and leave their mark on the world and that is exactly what we aim to do this year at MGF22.”

Eight Unique Activations

The eight activations hosted at MGF will include The Stage, Misk Majlis, SDGs Circle, Meet the Leaders, The Village, Careers Clinic, Skills Lab and the Founder’s Café.

Growth of a Global Forum for Youth

For six editions now, the Misk Global Forum has been bringing the world to Saudi Arabia and spotlighting the youth who have been empowered and inspired to enact meaningful change.

Since its inception in 2016 – which drew 3,000 attendees – close to 30,000 people have attended the flagship forum for youth, by youth. Furthermore, the number of sessions hosted at MGF has grown 200% from 40 in 2016, to more than 120 sessions scheduled for #MGF22.​ The number of countries represented at the Forum has also almost doubled, from 65 to 120. ​

Previous editions of MGF have highlighted themes crucial to youth empowerment – from the future of work and digital transformation through to work-life balance in a hyperconnected world.

About Misk Global Forum

Misk Global Forum is a flagship event held annually from Misk Foundation, a nonprofit organization. The forum brings young leaders, creators and thinkers together with established global innovators to explore, experience and experiment with ways to lead the change.

