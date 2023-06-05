Younis Al Khoori: The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening communication and coordination with all local finance departments and provide the support needed to reach a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between public finance policy and labor market outcomes

Younis Al Khoori: The Ministry is working continuously to devise sound financial policies that promote productive labor markets towards greater empowerment and building a better future for all

Subtitles:

The symposium aimed at promoting constructive dialogue between policymakers and economists, and to further explore how financial policies affect the labor market

The symposium highlighted key topics including the role of financial policies in shaping the dynamics of the labor market and the goals of achieving financial sustainability while promoting employment

Dubai - United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised an interactive seminar on financial policies and the labor market, held under the theme "Enabling Economic Growth" in Dubai. Representatives from local finance departments attended the symposium aimed at promoting constructive dialogue between policymakers and economists, and to further explore how financial policies affect the labor market.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to fostering an inclusive and cooperative environment that encourages policymakers, economists, business executives, researchers, and all other stakeholders to contribute to shaping the future of financial policies and labor markets. This is accomplished by bringing together various points of view in order to find solutions that promote sustainable economic growth and enhance labor market outcomes. Additionally, this symposium comes within the Ministry’s endeavours to encourage equitable economic opportunities and promote sustainable growth. His Excellency Al Khoori also indicated that the Ministry is working continuously to devise sound financial policies that promote productive labor markets towards greater empowerment and building a better future for all.

His Excellency Al Khoori said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening communication and coordination with all local finance departments and provide the support needed to reach a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between public finance policy and labor market outcomes. We are also keen to offer the tools and skills for them to analyse and design effective contributions to shaping public finance policies. All of which contributes to improving the performance of the labor market, achieving labor markets’ strategic objectives, and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in the financial and economic fields.”

The symposium’s programme included presentations about practices, interactive discussions, networking opportunities, case study analysis and practical exercises. It highlighted key topics including the role of financial policies in shaping the dynamics of the labor market and the goals of achieving financial sustainability while promoting employment. Additionally, it addressed the distribution of income through financial policies, market reforms and their impact on economic growth, as well as harnessing technology and digitisation to enhance labor market outcomes.

The symposium allowed participants to contribute to in-depth discussions, as well as exchange ideas and gain different insights from specialists. It also encouraged active participation through interactive sessions where attendees asked questions, exchanged experiences, and explored the latest approaches drawn from global experiences in facing pressing challenges.

The event was attended by representatives of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; the Department of Finance – Dubai; the Sharjah Central Finance Department; the Department of Finance – Ajman; the Department of Finance – Umm Al Quwain; Ras Al Khaimah Finance Department; and the Department of Finance – Fujairah.