Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy held a workshop on the mechanisms to combat harmful practices in international trade and its role in protecting the Gulf industry. The event that took place on October 11 and 12, was held in collaboration with the GCC’s Office of the Technical Secretariat to Combat Harmful Practices in International Trade.

The workshop was held in the presence of H.E. Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs; H.E. Alia Al Marmoom, Executive Director of Customs Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; and H.E. Faisal bin Abdullah Al Mehideb, Director General of the Technical Secretariat's Office to Combat Harmful Practices in International Trade. Other officials from the Technical Secretariat, the General Administration of Customs and customs administrations of various emirates in the country also attended the workshop.

H.E. Al Kait emphasized that addressing harmful practices in international trade is critical given their serious consequences on the growth of national economies, the prosperity of domestic industries in the face of imported products, as well as their adverse impact on fair competition in domestic markets. This will ultimately create illegal monopolistic practices for the imported product at the expense of national products, undermining the pillars of Gulf industry.

He elaborated that the UAE has been working on the development of a sophisticated and effective system over the past years, to counter such practices within the framework of joint efforts by the GCC. This contributes to promoting fair competition within national industries at local, regional and global levels, ensuring their sustainable growth and maximizing their contribution to GCC economies’ growth.

H.E. further highlighted the key measures adopted by the Ministry of Economy to support this ambitious vision, most notably the establishment of the Advisory Committee to Combat Practices Harmful to International Trade. It is a unique approach to promoting preventive measures against such practices in accordance with global best practices and in line with the relevant WTO standards.

The workshop addressed an array of important and supportive topics regarding GCC’s efforts to address harmful global trade practices, including the strengthening of the strategic role of customs administrations by developing flexible solutions.

The workshop also discussed legislative frameworks that are in place in the GCC countries to counter these practices. It highlighted the role of the Technical Secretariat's Office in supporting these efforts, the procedures for complaints and investigations of cases of dumping, support and increased imports, and the mechanisms for implementing fees and decisions issued by the ministerial committees in this regard.

H.E. Al Kait pointed out that cases of harmful international trade practices, such as dumping, support and increased imports, is a growing global concern that calls for the adoption of innovative and flexible strategies that enable the creation of legal and technical frameworks that provide tools, support and training for all stakeholders. This will help develop national competencies capable of effectively combating such harmful practices.

H.E. further emphasized the key role played by the Technical Secretariat in protecting GCC industries from such practices with the support of the Unified Anti-Dumping Act and the Countervailing and Preventive Measures of the GCC countries and its Executive Regulation. This is achieved through enforcing the provisions of the Law and its Executive Regulation by collecting information, conducting investigations, and advising GCC industries in this regard. He further noted that the workshop provides an important opportunity to enhance awareness on actions to combat harmful international trade practices among stakeholders; strengthen ties between GCC economic and industrial practitioners to create innovative mechanisms that confront such practices; and help achieve sustainable development efforts.

The Assistant Undersecretary lauded the efforts undertaken by the UAE’s customs sector, through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, at the national and the GCC levels, including the enforcement of anti-dumping duty, support and prevention decisions.

The UAE continues its efforts to combat all kinds of harmful trade practices such as dumping, support and increased imports to protect domestic industries, exports and products from their adverse impact. A total of eight resolutions, including six on anti-dumping and two on preventive measures were implemented in the first half of 2023.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com