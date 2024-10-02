UAE – Mining Grid, a leading provider of blockchain and Bitcoin mining solutions, recently hosted a landmark event powered by ICONX Technologies that brought together industry experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the future of digital assets. During the event, Mining Grid announced two significant milestones: the official launch of its highly anticipated “Mining Race” and the opening of its showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai.

The Mining Race is a global program designed to empower the community to actively participate in the primary mining market, contributing to the decentralised blockchain network. This innovative platform not only offers access to mining opportunities but also fosters awareness and education around Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency adoption. The Mining Race awarded the highest achievers within its community, celebrating innovation, success, and teamwork. Additionally, Mining Grid’s newly launched showroom in Dubai will serve as a hub for crypto enthusiasts to explore the latest technologies - providing hands-on demonstrations of advanced mining equipment.

At the event, which welcomed guests from over 50 countries, Mining Grid emphasised the growing prominence of crypto and blockchain technology globally. Crypto, especially BTC, has seen increasing adoption as a trusted financial system, with experts projecting that up to 25% of global money supply transactions could transition to digital form in the near future. Blockchain’s transformative power lies in its ability to eliminate traditional intermediaries, decentralising financial transactions and allowing individuals and businesses to verify and process transactions independently.

The UAE continues to be a major player in the blockchain and crypto space, positioning itself as a key hub for technological innovation. With Dubai’s strategic vision and progressive regulatory environment, the country has become an attractive destination for blockchain-based businesses and investments.

Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, Mining Grid said, “Mining Grid’s initiatives, such as the Mining Race and the new showroom, are aligned with the growing movement toward widespread Bitcoin adoption and the blockchain’s potential to reshape industries. As more businesses and individuals embrace the power of decentralisation, the future of finance is poised for a digital transformation.”

Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO, Mining Grid said, “Bitcoin has grown from just a few cents to a market cap of $1.3 trillion, connecting communities worldwide. Through the Mining Race, we aim to unite the crypto community and build a stronger, decentralised future.”