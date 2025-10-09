The UAE’s MICE Market will expand 8.96% annually to 2030, while Saudi Arabia’s will grow 10.93%, reinforcing the Middle East’s rise as a global business events hub

IBTM @ ATM 2026 will bring together global and regional business events professionals to connect, collaborate and capture opportunities in this high-growth market

The dedicated business events hub returns to ATM 2026, taking place from 4-7 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a dedicated zone in Hall 3

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Building on the success of its inaugural edition, IBTM @ ATM will return to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–7 May, with a dedicated business events hub in Hall 3. This expanded space emphasises the show's strategic focus on the global business events sector and highlights the Middle East's position as one of the fastest-growing regions for meetings and events worldwide.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the region's meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions (MICE) industry continues to expand at pace as investment in large-scale venues, infrastructure, and international partnerships accelerates. The UAE’s MICE market is forecast to grow to US$9.26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.96%. The Saudi Arabian market is projected to reach US$5.33 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.93%.

Together, these markets are expected to drive the Gulf’s emergence as one of the world’s most dynamic business event regions, supported by major tourism development programmes, strong air connectivity and the growing appeal of the Middle East as a platform for global trade and innovation.

The ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, produced in partnership with Tourism Economics, also indicates a continued rise in business travel across the Middle East, with the region's share of global corporate travel spending forecast to increase from 2.5% in 2024 to more than 3% by 2030. This is being supported by the steady recovery of international demand, improved air connectivity and the continued development of business tourism infrastructure.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: "The expansion of IBTM @ ATM reflects the strength and ambition of the Middle East's business events sector. By establishing a platform for global buyers and regional and international suppliers to exchange ideas and form meaningful partnerships, we are contributing to the future of meetings and events, aligning with our 2040 vision. This year's edition will offer the knowledge and connections necessary for our industry to adapt, innovate and grow."

According to the Dubai World Trade Centre's 2024 Economic Impact Assessment and broader industry data, inbound participation remains a key driver of growth, with strong travel flows between the GCC and wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets supported by short-haul connectivity and regional trade integration. Delegates from Europe, South Asia, and the Asia Pacific continue to represent key source markets, while North America and Africa are contributing an increasing number of high-value exhibitors and corporate travellers.

Beyond attracting international events, the Middle East is also becoming a significant outbound generator of MICE business. According to research from 6Wresearch, organisations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are increasingly investing in overseas conferences, exhibitions, and incentive programmes, reflecting an expanding corporate footprint and international partnerships.

As part of Arabian Travel Market, the IBTM @ ATM hub will bring together the global business events community with the region's vibrant meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector. ATM attracts over 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries and will showcase more than 2,800 exhibiting companies from every segment of the travel and tourism industry.

IBTM @ ATM will connect association planners, professional conference organisers, corporate buyers, and incentive agencies with destinations, venues, destination management companies (DMCs), and suppliers specialising in world-class business events. This connection will be supported by a comprehensive hosted buyer programme, targeted networking opportunities, and pre-scheduled business appointments.

In alignment with the theme of ATM 2026, ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,’ the Business Events Stage at IBTM @ ATM will feature themed tracks and expert-led sessions exploring the evolution of events, the transformation of incentive travel, and the integration of technology into meetings and events. Additionally, roundtable discussions will focus on inclusive event design and sustainability. Destination showcases will further highlight opportunities across global markets.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) will once again return to support IBTM @ ATM as the Official Business Events Partner, curating content for the Business Events Stage and facilitating the participation of leading association buyers.

Claudia Hall, the Exhibition Director of IBTM World, added: “As the global business events landscape evolves, the Middle East stands out as a powerful hub for growth and innovation. Through IBTM @ ATM, we’re bringing together international and regional leaders to collaborate, exchange insights, and unlock new opportunities that will define the next decade of meetings and events.”

The 33rd edition of ATM will bring together global leaders from the leisure, business events, luxury, and travel technology sectors and beyond. In addition to IBTM @ ATM, the event will feature dedicated verticals, including ATM Travel Tech and the Ultra Luxury Lounge, providing a comprehensive platform for innovation, networking, and growth within the global tourism landscape.

