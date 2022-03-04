DUBAI: – In anticipation of International Women’s Day, a global line-up of exceptional artists and female-led bands are set to enthral Expo 2020 Dubai visitors during a two-day music festival from 6-7 March.

In collaboration with Dignified Storytelling and the Expo 2020 Dubai Women’s Pavilion in collaboration with Cartier, ‘We, The Women’ brings together international female artists from diverse backgrounds for a unique weekend gathering at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Festival Garden, under the theme “Break the Bias”.

Chosen for their contribution to culture and dedication to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, the phenomenal festival line-up includes creative force Les Amazones d’Afrique, formed by renowned Malian music stars and social change activists Mamani Keïta, Oumou Sangaré and Mariam Doumbia; critically acclaimed international artist Natacha Atlas, known for building bridges between contemporary Arabic and Western pop cultures; Alo Wala, who is blazing a trail with her style of dancefloor-happy protest music; and Lebanese singer-songwriter and visual artist Tania Saleh, considered one of the pioneers of the Arab alternative music scene.

Algerian Berber singer-songwriter and guitarist Souad Massi; East African retro pop band Alsarah & The Nubatones; Egyptian singer, composer and producer Dina El Wedidi; and Tunisian singer-songwriter, musician, arranger and producer Emel Mathlouthi are also among the artists and bands.

From 6-8 March, Expo 2020 Dubai will be honouring International Women’s Day (8 March) with a three-day global gathering of world leaders in politics, business, technology and culture, under the 2022 theme of International Women’s Day – #BreakTheBias – which values differences and imagines a gender-equal world, free of stereotypes and discrimination.

On International Women’s Day itself (8 March), the diverse programming will include Break the Bias Assembly, led by Expo 2020 Dubai from 0900-1300 at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC); Break the Bias Forum, curated by the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier from 1315-1800, also at DEC; while an unmissable evening ceremony presented by Cartier will take place at Al Wasl dome.

Expo’s International Women’s Day schedule is part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet, which centres around 10 Theme Weeks that offer an exchange of inspiring new perspectives to address the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time.

