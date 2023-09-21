The event welcomed investors from across the GCC, including nationals and residents from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar

Popular investment opportunities in locations, including Hayes Village, Wembley Park Gardens, and Ridgeway Views, were showcased

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Barratt London and the recently launched Barratt London MENA office, led by UAE-based Hardington Residential, have welcomed more than 100 VIP guests to a dedicated Middle Eastern sales event, hosted at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah Hotel in London last month.

As part of a series of events, a range of Barratt London’s residential properties were showcased to investors from various countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, resulting in several sales and onsite visits to Barratt London’s locations throughout the capital, including the recently launched Wembley Park Gardens, a new landmark being built in the heart of Wembley Park, north-west London’s latest lifestyle destination.

The development includes a smart collection of 454 one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring outdoor private space, with prices starting from AED1.82 million (£395,000) with handover for phase one expected by summer 2025, and already proving to be a hit with international investors.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London, said: “London’s real estate market continues to shine on the global stage, with this event serving as a testament to its enduring appeal. The capital’s rich cultural heritage and stable and dynamic real estate market have consistently attracted Middle Eastern investors seeking premium investment opportunities that benefit from favourable rental rates and solid capital appreciation.

“The event’s overwhelming attendance demonstrates the city’s status as a prime investment destination for the Middle Eastern market, underscoring the importance of our decision to launch a dedicated sales office in the Middle East.”

Other developments showcased included the latest phase of homes at the company’s landmark Hayes Village development in West London. Set on the site of the former Nestlé chocolate factory, the Richart Apartments are a collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED1.51 million (£329,000).

Each apartment comes with its own private balcony, with views over the development’s restored central landscaped park and West London and is located a stone's throw away from the Grand Union Canal, which provides residents and members of the public with scenic trails and walking routes on this section of canal-side for the first time in history.

Hayes Village will provide 1,500 new homes, with over 200 already complete. It will open nine acres of previously unused green space and feature a 1.3km walking trail, a 200m running track, a new public square, and a gym. A footpath also connects the development to Hayes and Harlington train stations in less than a nine-minute walk, with high-frequency Elizabeth Line trains into central London in 30 minutes.

Another Barratt London development piquing Middle Eastern investors' interest is Ridgeway Views in North London, the former National Institute for Medical Research, which has been transformed into 460 new homes.

Located in one of London’s popular outer zones, it has excellent transport links to central London while boasting a unique offering for newbuild homes in London by combining the countryside with easy access to the myriad of shopping hotspots, attractions, and world-class hotels and dining options the capital is famed for.

The spacious new homes, which start from AED1.94 million (£420,000) which are generating favourable yields, will include one- two- and three-bedroom apartments and an exclusive collection of four and five-bedroom detached houses. The development features a range of communal outdoor spaces, including a play area, fitness trail and landscaped gardens. Residents also have access to a gym, a concierge service, and an onsite car club, while all homes come with parking, a rarity in London.

Ian Plumley, Managing Director, Hardington Residential, said: “Ridgeway Views is a prime example of the kind of development Middle East-based property investors may be surprised to find in the capital – it has a rural feel, however, has quick and convenient access to central London.

“Across Barratt London’s development, we’ve seen high demand from investors in the Middle East, particularly those from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, who are traditionally focused on prime central areas but are now looking to take advantage of the popularity of various regenerations areas, quality build, and strong yields often in excess of 6%, while others are more focused on second home options.

“The event over the last two days has underscored that discerning buyers from across the region are increasingly showing a greater interest in more affordable, high-quality homes in London’s outer zones.”

