Exciting program includes curated networking; and closed-door learning for family office leaders

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Middle East Investors Summit - Abu Dhabi edition, the region’s premier gathering of institutional investors, family offices and innovators from around the world, returns to the Rosewood Abu Dhabi from 27-28 May 2025.

Presented in partnership with the Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA) and NYU Abu Dhabi as the Summit’s academic partner, the Summit’s 2025 edition will host an interactive program for family office leaders and investment professionals titled ‘The Middle East Wealth & Investment Leadership program’.

The prestigious entities will combine to host immersive, interactive sessions for participants - in a first-of-its-kind initiative. Families and investment professionals will be equipped with tools to strengthen their network, perfect their leadership skills and further sophisticate their operations.

It is the first time direct, world-class investment in the upskilling of family offices has been made available in the Middle East.

Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Vice Chairman, Emirates Family Office Association, said:

“This innovative program at Middle East Investors Summit reinforces the Association’s commitment to excellence in family office governance and sophistication. We are proud to partner and share this vision with one of the world’s leading universities - NYU Abu Dhabi - at an event showcasing the UAE’s flourishing business and financial environment.

“I look forward to welcoming the program’s first cohort as we help families make better decisions in preserving and growing their wealth; modernizing their business structures and scaling their operations internationally.”

Amol Dani, Chief Operating Officer, NYU Abu Dhabi, said:

“We are very proud to collaborate with the Emirates Family Office Association on this first-of-its-kind initiative. At NYU Abu Dhabi, we believe in the power of education to drive meaningful change, and this program is a great example of that. It brings together our academic expertise with the practical needs of today’s investment and family office landscape, creating a space for learning, connection, and real impact.”

All EFOA-sponsored program participants will be active contributors in an environment geared to rich learning, connections, and insights. Participants will also receive an NYU Abu Dhabi certification on completion.

Hosted by Collab, the Summit and its program are geared to high-level business figures; leading investors and family office professionals passionate about face-to-face interactions, debate, knowledge-sharing and connectivity – amid the backdrop of the Middle East’s thriving financial landscape.

The Summit’s welcoming keynote will be given by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, Chairman of the Emirates Family Office Association, with sessions to follow exploring topics including changing UAE / GCC regulatory frameworks as drivers of new investment opportunities and how SWFs are navigating uncertainty amidst the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Those in the family office and investment sectors, in the UAE and internationally, who are interested in the program and in becoming a member of EFOA can find out more by contacting info@emiratesfoa.com.

About Middle East Investors Summit – Abu Dhabi edition

The Middle East Investors Summit – Abu Dhabi edition, hosted by Collab, is a premier event gathering institutional investors, family offices and innovators from across the Middle East and beyond. It is an elite gathering of like-minded individuals who are passionate about investment.

Collab is set to host its Riyadh edition of the event in Saudi Arabia in October.

About Emirates Family Office Association

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not-for-profit, membership organisation designed to support the UAE and global family office communities.

EFOA strives to provide resources, education, and support to family offices, with no associated membership fees, while fostering collaboration and innovation among its member organisations

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university.

Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region.

NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges.

NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.