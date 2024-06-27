Dubai, UAE: The 7th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference ME, organised by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East will take place on 26 and 27 November 2024, bringing together the region’s hospitality sales, marketing and revenue management professionals for unmatched educational insights, connections, inspiration and awards.

Staged at the Conrad Dubai hotel, the Commercial Strategy Conference (CSC) will gather industry peers for two days of exclusive presentations, panel debates, networking opportunities and more, including the ROCKSTAR Awards, which recognise and celebrate standout on-property individuals for their remarkable contribution to the Middle East hospitality sector.

The Commercial Strategy Conference, which also takes place annually across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, debuted in the Middle East in 2018 as the only conference of its kind in the region. The event addresses the industry’s most pressing issues and hottest topics, with HSMAI’s advisory board – all longstanding, highly experienced industry experts – playing a significant role in the conference content.

The event will be preceded by two educational courses – Certified Hospitality Digital Marketer (CHDM) and Certified in Hospitality Business Acumen (CHBA) taking place on 24 and 25 November.

Mona Faraj, Managing Director, HSMAI Middle East, said: “Our 2024 Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference will be the biggest and boldest yet, with more attendees, a wider range of discussion points and greater connection opportunities than ever before. Since the inception of the Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) in the United States 20 years ago, we have grown, evolved and embraced our industry’s ever-changing dynamics, giving hotel executives the insight, experience and education to tackle the most important issues – and seize golden opportunities.

“As our 7th regional CSC conference draws near, we look forward to a wealth of invaluable knowledge exchange, networking and new insights at this flagship industry event for the Middle East – and globally.”

In addition to roundtable discussions and partners’ insights, the conference programme will feature a wide range of industrty topics including sustainability, destination marketing, and static versus dynamic pricing, amongst many others. Delegates will also learn about changing market trends, the importance of hand-in-hand relationships between Marketing, Sales and Revenue Management teams, the latest tools to implement new strategies and how to benchmark team performance with competitors. Day one will close with a poolside networking evening at Bliss 6 Urban Oasis at Conrad Dubai.

The Commercial Strategy Conference will also reward and celebrate disruptors, pioneers, the bold and the visionary at the 2024 ROCKSTAR Awards. Nine submissions, selected by the HSMAI Advisory Board, will be presented on stage, with the audience voting for the top three. Submissions can be made online until 15 September.

Mona Faraj added: “HSMAI ME believes in the power of sharing best practices to elevate performance in our industry and region. ROCKSTARs are standout individuals who make remarkable contributions to our sector. We can’t wait to showcase and reward the talent behind the innovative, unique ideas that have become success stories, driven business growth and brought a new dimension to sales, marketing and revenue management in the Middle East’s hospitality sector.”

Registrations are now open, with special early bird discounts available until 31 August. Visit Registration - The 7th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference ME 2024 (cvent.com) to secure the reduced rate.

For full details of the 2024 Commercial Strategy Conference Middle East and the ROCKSTAR awards, visit Home - The 7th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference ME 2024 (cvent.com)

-Ends-

2024 Commercial Strategy Conference ME sponsors:

Platinum – FLYR Hospitality, Global Hotel Alliance

Gold – Almosafer, Plusgrade, Triptease

About the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI)

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The HSMAI is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff. The organization is present in multiple regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

For media inquiries please contact:

Anne Bleeker – Managing Director, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com