Dubai, UAE 7th October — Meydan Free Zone is sponsoring The Corporate Tax and Compliance Summit, poised to deliver cutting-edge insights into the world of corporate taxation, taking place on October 8th and 9th, 2024, at The Address Skyview—Dubai. This two-day event will feature an engaging program that highlights the latest developments in corporate tax guidelines and compliance strategies.

Attendees will have the chance hear from the experts and participate in a live Q&A session, encouraging an interactive exchange of knowledge and practical solutions.

The summit will bring together key participants from the Dubai Department of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Anti-Money Laundering Executive Office, and leading experts. This event is designed to equip professionals with essential insights and practical tools for navigating the complexities of corporate taxation in today’s evolving regulatory landscape. Through expert-led discussions and interactive sessions, attendees will gain valuable knowledge on compliance strategies and the latest corporate tax developments.

In addition to the expert-led sessions, the summit will host an exhibition featuring leading service providers in corporate tax and compliance. This unique opportunity allows attendees to connect directly with industry professionals, explore innovative solutions, and gather resources to enhance their corporate tax and compliance strategies.

For more information about the summit, the exhibition, and registration, please visit [Corporate Tax and Compliance Summit (mfz.events)]. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this important conversation!

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone located in Dubai, continues to position itself as a premier destination for entrepreneurs seeking successful startup journey. With its prestigious location, fully digital processes and being 247 free zone, will continue to play a pivotal role in thriving economic growth and facilitating all support required to help investors grow from Dubai. contributing to Dubai's status as a global business destination. Reach out to Meydan Free Zone through setup@meydanfz.ae or call 04 777 7222 today!

For inquiries, please contact:

Rania Abdelhamid

Marketing Associate

Email: rania@meydanfz.ae