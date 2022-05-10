Dubai - Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest emerging entertainment and leisure markets and is proving vital for the MENA leisure and attractions industry. As a multi-billion-dollar market, opportunities to build connections within the industry are critical as the sector attracts more investment.

From May 16th to 18th of 2022, stakeholders in this up-and-coming sector can meet, grow their network and explore business opportunities at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) EXPO, organised by DMG Events, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a show of strength, over 50 MENALAC members will be exhibiting at the EXPO, which has 175 exhibitors in total, with many more members attending and some speaking at the EXPO. The MENA region’s trade association for leisure and attractions will have a strong presence at the event in the kingdom’s fast-growing market.

With so many industry stakeholders under one roof, the SEA EXPO gives MENALAC members an unprecedented opportunity to build their network, make new connections and partake in many opportunities in the vibrant Saudi market.

SEA EXPO is Saudi Arabia’s most comprehensive large-scale exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and ideas in the entertainment and leisure industry. The event also aligns with the country’s Vision 2030, which includes massive investments worth over USD 810 billion in mega tourism projects across Saudi Arabia. These projects are expected to transform the kingdom into one of the largest leisure tourism markets in the world and drive demand for investment opportunities as well as create jobs in various professions, such as operators, designers, suppliers and manufacturers.

Commenting on the event, Mishal Al Hokair, President of MENALAC, said, “On behalf of MENALAC, we are delighted to be a part of the SEA EXPO 2022 and contribute to the ever-growing leisure and entertainment industry. The SEA EXPO is an excellent opportunity for many MENALAC members to network and connect with decision-makers.”

Established in 2014, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is a not-for-profit platform representing the Leisure, Entertainment and Attractions industry in the Middle East and North Africa.



With over 600 plus operations and 200 plus brands from 22 countries in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Pakistan and Afghanistan, MENALAC offers great benefits to the industry as a platform for stakeholders to interact and stay informed. It has been set up under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Dubai Association Centre in 2016 when leading companies within the region’s entertainment industry, including Theme Parks, Visitor Attractions, Water Parks and Family Entertainment Centres companies joined forces to form a council to support the growth and development of the industry.

The Council was established as a platform to promote safe operations, regional development, professional growth and commercial success of the amusement industry and to be an indispensable resource for the Council’s members and an international authority for the attraction industry.

