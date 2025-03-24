According to industry projections, the sector is expected to attract approximately 250 million visitors, contributing $14 billion to the regional economy by 2028. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia targets 100 million visitors annually by 2030. While the UAE aims to attract 40 million hotel guests annually under its Tourism Strategy 2031, allocating $27 billion to diversify its leisure offerings.

For perspective, Abu Dhabi’s Miral has announced AED13 billion worth investments in its Yas Island projects. Saudi Arabia’s SEVEN is investing $13 billion to develop 21 entertainment destinations across the Kingdom. Qatar is expanding its attractions with projects including the Simaisma development, Land of Legends theme park set to open by 2028 and the recently opened Meryal water park. These initiatives highlight the region’s commitment to diversifying its entertainment landscape to boost tourism.

Dubai, UAE: Amid such buoyancy, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is all set to host the eighth annual Leisure, Entertainment and Attractions (LEA) Conference on April 7, 2025, at Taj Dubai, UAE.

The centrepiece of the LEA Conference is the MENALAC CEO Conclave 2025, which is an exclusive gathering of industry leaders, visionaries and decision-makers in the MENA leisure, entertainment and attractions ecosystem. Under the theme “Innovate, Engage, Transform: Leading Leisure and Attractions Forward by Crafting Lasting, Transformative Experiences for a Changing World,” this year the MENALAC CEO Conclave will explore the future of leisure and attractions industry through a robust lineup of keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions and expert-led presentations across several key industry segments.

Topics include global economic shifts and its impact on the industry, emerging entertainment trends amid tech revolution, guest experience monetisation, smart ticketing and revenue optimisation. Industry resilience related discussions will address inflation, supply chain challenges and the art of balancing marketing with operations. Creative strategy sessions will cover topics including cultural design, IP (intellectual property) storytelling, how resorts are becoming experiential hubs and participatory play innovations. While workforce development related sessions will focus on key issues including staffing challenges, mentorship and leadership growth.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, MENALAC Board Member Hind Galadari who is also Chairing the MENALAC Education Committee said, “The MENALAC CEO Conclave is a vital platform that unites industry leaders to drive the future of leisure and attractions in the MENA region. This annual gathering fosters knowledge sharing by tackling critical topics such as innovation, inclusion and sustainability, paving the way for a more diverse, skilled and gender-balanced workforce. By addressing emerging trends and operational challenges, we are shaping an industry that not only entertains but also empowers and inspires future generations.”

With the MENA leisure and entertainment industry estimated to witness robust growth despite existing roadblocks, the Conclave, like every year, will serve as a strategic platform to discuss emerging trends, share actionable insights and shape the future of leisure and attractions market in the region.

About MENALAC

The Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is the official trade association for the leisure and attractions industry in the MENA region. Representing over 500 attractions, theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centres and support companies catering for the industry, MENALAC promotes industry best practices, professional development and business excellence.

For media inquiries or to register for the MENALAC CEO Conclave 2025, please visit www.menalac.org or contact info@misonika.com.