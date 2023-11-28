Dubai, UAE: The 14th edition of the MENA Effie Awards announced its winners for 2023 at the annual awards gala hosted at the exquisite Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. The Oscars-themed ceremony welcomed over 1200 marketing, advertising, and communications professionals revealing more than 75 winners across 46 categories from a competitive pool of 850+ entries. The jury presented 150 professionals from MENA’s marketing and advertising sector, who went through strenuous rounds of examining all entries and put in immense dedication, time, and effort to help select this year's superstars of marketing effectiveness.

This year debuted two exclusive categories – Young Marketer of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year. Emphasizing this, Sahar Rafique, Managing Director at NordStella Events, the organizing company expressed, “The MENA Effie Awards continues to evolve each year, and we take pride in unveiling two new categories deserving special recognition. Recognizing young marketers is crucial, as they are the future leaders of the marketing landscape. It's essential to acknowledge them and inspire them to think innovatively and break through barriers. The Independent Agency of the Year award aims to shine a spotlight on emerging independent agencies, showcasing them amongst industry giants. The addition of these categories affirms Effies as a platform for anyone bringing effectiveness and creativity to the forefront – driving impactful change.”

With the red carpet rolled out, the Hollywood-style gala commenced with an opening statement by Rafique, “Tonight more than ever, we are grateful to shed light on groundbreaking work that is firmly placing the Middle East on the world’s creative map. Undoubtedly, our 2023 winners have set a new standard, elevating the industry unlike ever before.

A highlight of the evening was Rey Sawan, Assistant Brand Marketing Manager across MENA at Samsung Electronics taking home the trophy for Young Marketer of the Year, and, Science and Sunshine, grabbing the title of the ‘Independent Agency of the Year’.

Danube Properties stood among the esteemed partners of the event. Errol Marquis, Head of Marketing at Danube Properties, said, “Effies is one of the places one should be at, and we’re delighted to be part of it tonight.”

K-Lynn received the Grand Prix for its campaign, ‘Self Check-out’, along with 4 golds. Leo Burnett Dubai secured the titles of 'Most Effective Advertising Agency Office' and 'Most Effective Network Agency Office’. The ‘Most Effective Media Agency Office of the Year’ was awarded to Starcom Dubai.

Commenting on the achievement, Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer at Publicis Groupe ME & Turkey said, “I'm truly thrilled about this award, as it not only recognizes the success of our campaigns for clients but also serves as a clear testament to the exceptional talent within Publicis Groupe. The significance of the Effie Awards lies in the impact of our creative work on our clients' businesses. It's all about achieving a return on investment and driving tangible business results.”

Badr Bourji, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Miral Destinations, was awarded the Honorary Award of the Year.

“I’m ecstatic. It came to me as a surprise. Yes, it’s an individual award, but it’s an award that reflects the contribution of my teams that have put in incredible effort over the last 12 months. This is a testament to what we’ve done collectively, be it as a team or our leadership, with the kind of support and the vision they’ve been supporting us with over the year,” said Badr.

The event, executed in collaboration with sponsors such as Amazon Ads, Danube Properties Dubai, Zee, Weyyak, Mentos, Smint, Max, SeedTag, WGROUP, Brandripplr, Aesthetix Industries, Million, Akama Holding MEmob+, MKV Digital, Sherpa Communications, and Communicate Online, showcased excellence in advertising and media across the region.

For a comprehensive list of winners, please visit https://menaeffie.com/winners/.