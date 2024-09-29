Boursa Kuwait and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) organize seminar on digital innovation and its impact on Investor Relations

MEIRA also held the Annual General Meeting for its Kuwait chapter

Kuwait City: In collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and its Kuwait chapter, Boursa Kuwait organized an interactive seminar on digital innovation and its impact on the investor relations function at its premises on Sunday, September 29, 2024, as part of its efforts to enhance the field of IR and its practices as well as improve the transparency of communications with prospective and current local and international investors and other stakeholders.

The event kicked off with a session on digital innovation from Smart Media: The Annual Report Company’s Chief Operating Officer Ms. Malshini Silva, which provided insights into the latest advancements in crafting annual reports, sustainability reports and other forms of corporate reporting, shedding light on how to turn these traditional reports into advanced interactive solutions. Ms. Silva also highlighted the importance of digital innovation to IR professionals and practitioners, as it has become essential for communications with stakeholders, improving transparency and creating long-term value for companies. Ms. Silva also added that adopting cutting-edge digital tools and strategies empowers IR teams to deliver timely, relevant, and personalized information, fostering deeper connections with investors and analysts.

Ms. Silva was followed by Mr. Andrey Kozhevnikov, the Chief Executive Officer of Fanda, who presided over an informative panel on digital interaction with stakeholders, looking at the variety of ways IR professionals can build a comprehensive communications system that includes a website, webcasts, CRM, mailing lists, online reports, and surveys, to achieve meaningful engagement with stakeholders.

The seminar concluded with Mr. Faisal Kanth, Managing Partner at Fairvue Partners, who led an interactive workshop on quantifying IR impact across an organization, exploring the measurable value Investor Relations can bring to various parts of a company. Mr. Kanth shed light on the importance of developing robust metrics that measure the impact of the IR function on key performance indicators like as investor sentiment, capital access, and overall corporate reputation, which enable companies to make data-driven decisions, allocate resources effectively, and demonstrate the department's strategic value to the business.

Partnership with MEIRA

The strategic partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association and its Kuwait chapter stems from Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy and is an example of the Kuwaiti stock exchange’s ongoing efforts to increase financial literacy and awareness among the Kuwaiti capital market’s various participants.

Commenting on the partnership, Boursa Kuwait’s Director of Investor Relations Mr. Fahad Al-Besher said, “Digital innovation is reshaping Investor Relations, making it easier for companies to communicate, improve transparency, and connect with a larger audience. With advanced platforms and applications, companies can share financial reports, regulatory updates, and key information smoothly, keeping shareholders and potential investors informed in real time. As technology advances, IR strategies are becoming more personalized, data-driven, and scalable.”

Al-Besher added, “Boursa Kuwait is dedicated to promoting Investor Relations and maintaining international standards in corporate governance. Our aim is to strengthen the reputation, efficiency, and appeal of the Kuwaiti capital market. I would like to thank the Middle East Investor Relations Association for its strategic partnership over the years, and I look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

The Middle East Investor Relations Association’s Chief Executive Officer Paolo Casamassima praised the event’s focus: “The Middle East Investor Relations Association is dedicated to elevating the Investor Relations profession throughout the region, and events like this one are essential for sharing knowledge and fostering innovation. Digital innovation is a key driver of success, and today’s discussions have been instrumental in showcasing how technology can enhance the IR function. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Boursa Kuwait for their generous hospitality and their unwavering dedication to the development of the IR field.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohammed Abdal, MEIRA Kuwait Chapter Head and Chief Communications Officer at Zain Group emphasized the importance of embracing change: “The future of Investor Relations lies in adopting new digital strategies. As companies evolve, so too must our approach to engaging with investors, and today’s sessions have shed light on some of the tools and technologies we need to stay ahead in this dynamic field."

MEIRA Board Member and Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations at Gulf Bank Ms. Dalal Al-Dousari added, “Digital transformation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for IR professionals. This event has provided valuable insights into how we can leverage technology to enhance communication and build stronger relationships with our stakeholders. I would like to thank Boursa Kuwait for hosting this event and supporting the Middle East Investor Relations Association’s initiatives throughout the years.”

Boursa Kuwait has launched numerous initiatives to empower and equip companies and investors to seize market opportunities and transform Kuwait into an attractive and prosperous investment destination within a robust capital market ecosystem.

Boursa Kuwait’s hosting of this initiative also forms part of the company’s efforts to create a lasting meaningful impact on the communities where it operates and is in line with Goal 4 – Quality Education – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals – of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, and environmental protection.

