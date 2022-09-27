The exhibition will explore the latest laboratory technology and innovation, enabling scientists to focus on more value-add activities such as interpreting patient results, developing innovative clinical lab tests and performing life-saving research

More than 20,000 visitors are expected to attend the 22nd edition of the event when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 – 9 February

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Medlab Middle East, the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition and congress, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 – 9 February as a standalone event following unprecedented demand from exhibitors and visitors to attend the 2023 edition of the show.

The news comes after Informa Markets announced that the 2022 edition, which welcomed 454 exhibitors and was co-located with Arab Health, concluded deals worth more than AED469 million during the four-day showcase. The 2023 edition of the exhibition, which will return under the theme ‘paving the way for technological advancements and sustainability in laboratory medicine’, has already confirmed over 700 exhibitors, with more than 20,000 visitors expected to attend the event.

Throughout the pandemic, the medical laboratory industry played a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19 through diagnosis, monitoring, development of vaccines, testing protocols, and testing kits. The methods employed included genomic sequencing, immunological testing and rapid diagnostic testing, among others.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “Laboratory technology has advanced at an incredible pace in recent years. There was already an upward trajectory, but the pandemic has intensified this. As a result, we have seen many of the big players in the industry launching new products and requiring a world-class platform to showcase them.

“Demand from exhibitors and visitors has increased substantially, and we are now in a position where there is a need for Medlab Middle East to return as a standalone event so we can highlight the ground-breaking advances the industry is making by showcasing the latest cutting-edge innovations and solutions in discovery, testing and vaccines.”

Key players participating in the 2023 showcase cover all aspects of the laboratory industry, from global manufacturers to laboratory suppliers, including Abbott, Sysmex, Biomerieux, Beckman Coulter, BD, Illumnia, Eurouimmun, Randox and Mindray and more.

The event will feature representation from over 180 countries and will have 14 country pavilions.

The Medlab Middle East show floor will have product categories, showcasing the latest technology, innovation and overview of disposables, general services, imaging, IT, laboratory, medical equipment, orthopaedic, physiotherapy, and pharma.

The show floor will also include a range of seminars and workshops, allowing visitors to hear first-hand about the latest medical laboratory innovations from leading companies. The 2023 edition of the show will also see the launch of the Hosted Buyer programme, providing exhibitors with the opportunity to meet with senior decision-makers from the healthcare industry.

Other features include Labpreneur, which will provide budding entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch a groundbreaking idea to transform the laboratory market to a panel of esteemed judges.

The Medlab Middle East Congress returns this year, providing education and solutions to advance laboratory skills and improve laboratory functions to over 5,000 conference delegates. With 12 conferences, the Congress is the largest CME-accredited multi-track medical laboratory congress globally, featuring 120 local and international speakers.

This year's conference programme includes eight core lab conference tracks​: Laboratory Management, Haematology, Immunology, Histopathology, Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular & Genomic Diagnostics and Blood Transfusion Medicine.

Four new tracks have been added to the agenda, including Point of Care Testing (POCT), Tech Advances and Clinical Impact, New trends in laboratory medicine, Quality Management in the Lab, and Sustainability in the Lab. The Future of the Lab conference will be online from 13-14 February.

Medlab Middle East will also showcase a new Entertainment Village, a recreational space designed for networking, which will be conveniently located right outside Za'abeel Hall 6.

For more information, please visit https://www.medlabme.com/en/home.html or to register at https://www.medlabme.com/en/forms/register-your-interest.html.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in developing the value of laboratory medicine in reshaping the future of diagnostics by providing a platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors, to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 22nd year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 6 – 9 February 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 9 January – 28 February 2023.

