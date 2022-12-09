DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– The MEBAA Show 2022 drew to a close yesterday, with a series of key deals and announcements made over the three days, all set to drive the business aviation industry forward.

The significant event in the business aviation calendar welcomed attendees from 95 countries across the three days, with an increase in international attendees compared to the previous MEBAA Show, marking a significant moment for the global business and private aviation industry.

During day three the show also welcomed a number of students from Westford University College, College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Amity University Dubai, GEMS Education and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with the aim to help inspire the next generation to join the industry.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, said: “This has been a remarkable MEBAA show and it has been incredible to see industry leaders come together to drive real change for the future of business aviation. At MEBAA we also want to empower the future leaders, and it was fantastic to welcome students who have an interest in our sector and provide them with the platform to network with industry players and learn more about the vast opportunities available to them.”

“The business aviation industry has grown significantly in the last couple of years, not only in the Middle East region where mega events such as Dubai Expo 2020 and the Qatar World Cup have led to increased demand, but also in many key international markets. Throughout the three days, we have seen an industry transition with significant levels of innovation, technological advancement and digital transformations right across the show, along with many key deals and new announcements, all showing that this sector growth is set to continue well into the future.”

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Group, said: “The ninth edition of the MEBAA Show has seen a lot of innovation and positive discussion, and we look forward to seeing the impact that the show has made in the coming months and years. A key highlight for this year was the launch of the BizAv Talks conference. It was brilliant to hear industry leaders and specialists from across the globe share their insights on some of the key themes shaping the industry, including sustainability, future aviation and emerging markets, and we were proud to see all audiences really engage with these discussions.”

The brand-new BizAv Talks conference featured sessions from over 45 industry leaders throughout the show, with day three focusing on the daily theme of ‘Accelerating private aviation with collaboration’. Sessions highlighted the importance of collaboration within the business aviation ecosystem to help open up new opportunities, streamline services and tackle issues facing the sector.

A huge number of exhibitors – including many returning, along with new industry leaders – connected with internationals visitors for insightful discussions while showcasing the latest innovation, technology, aircraft and solutions.

Carlos Brana, Executive Vice President, Civil Aircraft at Dassault Aviation, also commented: “Dassault Aviation presented our popular Falcon 8X very long range trijet at this year’s MEBAA show and exhibition, where it drew a lot of interest from the many prospective buyers and operators who also visited our chalet. Middle East owners appreciate the qualities of the Falcons and we were able to discuss face to face with guests our two brand new Falcon 6X and 10X programs. Just as importantly, MEBAA Show was an opportunity to look ahead and present our expanding regional product support network, which will include the company’s ExecuJet MRO Services unit at Dubai World Central to serve business jet operators in the Gulf region, opening in early 2023. We are delighted to support such a dynamic regional business aviation industry, with MEBAA Show at its heart.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ammar ‘Jay’ Alhussari, Founder and CEO of Prime Trip Support, said: “The MEBAA show has been a very successful show for Prime, we have been extremely busy meeting clients, partners, and forging alliances. Our team has been full throttle since day one and there are no signs of it slowing down! We are very pleased with the level of interest we have garnered here at the MEBAA show and are impressed with the excellent organization.”

The MEBAA Show 2022 was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

