DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Off the back of a record-breaking year for the Emirate’s business aviation sector, the MEBAA Show 2024 is preparing to welcome regional and global players from across the industry to Dubai.

Reaffirming Dubai’s leading position as the international hub for business aviation in the Middle East, business jet movements at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South increased by 8 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year[1], marking the highest-ever movements achieved in the emirate. The hub has also seen a strong start to this year, reporting more than 4,600 business aviation movements in Q1 2024. With Dubai named as one of the world’s wealthiest cities, where the number of millionaires has surged by 78% between 2013 and 2023, the influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is also driving the sector growth.

As business aviation continues to play a key role in local, regional and international economies, the 10th edition will see a significant growth in the number of new exhibitors compared to previous editions. While 80% will return from the previous edition, new exhibitors include Amelia (by Regourd Aviation), a French regional airline; Mukamalah Aviation, a spin-off from Saudi Aramco which provides end to end aviation solutions; SKYNA, a new Riyadh-based private aviation platform; and MySky, an AI-powered Spend Management Platform designed for the private aviation industry, among others.

After a short hiatus, Greenpoint Technologies, the premier Business Jet Completion Center providing custom aircraft interiors for private clients, governments, and heads-of-state, will return to the MEBAA Show for this edition. Commenting on its participation, Bret Neely, VP Sales & Design, Greenpoint Technologies, said: “Greenpoint is excited to exhibit at MEBAA Show 2024 and showcase our innovative V-VIP interior completions. MEBAA presents an excellent opportunity for exchanging insights, exploring emerging technology, and uncovering trends that will shape the future of aviation. The Greenpoint team is eager to engage with valued clients and industry partners to discuss ongoing projects and foster meaningful relationships that propel business, drive mutual success, and pave the way for future ventures.”

Aircraft OEMs including Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer and others have also confirmed participation amidst thriving demand for business jet deliveries and chartered flights across the Middle East and India markets.

Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense, comments: “Bombardier is proud to highlight its presence in the Middle East, a significant and quickly-growing market, by participating in the MEBAA Show 2024. Bombardier's industry-leading portfolio of aircraft, with their signature smooth ride, proven reliability and top performance, are ideally suited to meet and exceed the needs of clients in this region, whether for business or defense purposes. We are delighted to showcase Bombardier's excellence and ingenuity at this pivotal event for our industry.”

Mukamalah, the aviation subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, will also be exhibiting at this year’s show. Feras Alamoudi, Director of Corporate Affairs at Mukamalah, said: “As the first aviation company in Saudi Arabia and the second in the Middle East region with over 90 years of experience, Mukamalah is delighted to be sharing its expertise with industry professionals at the upcoming MEBAA Show. With a diverse fleet of over 55 aircrafts that serve a range of purposes, including chartered flights for corporate clients, we will be bringing three aircrafts to the event, ready to highlight how our services work towards a shared focus in driving business success”.

This is also proving to be a pivotal year for the advanced aerial mobility (AAM) market, with the UAE paving the way for international growth. Last year, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated that aerial taxis would take to the skies by 2026. However, more recently Joby Aviation, the US-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, said it could be as early as 2025.

Recognising AAM’s revolutionary potential within the industry, the MEBAA Show will feature a brand new AAM pavilion, showcasing the latest eVTOLs entering the market. The emerging sector also presents a huge opportunity for startups in the business aviation industry, and the newly introduced VISTA at the MEBAA Show programme will cater to this. This dedicated platform will welcome global startups to showcase their new technologies and solutions – from crypto and sustainability to eVTOLS – where they will have the opportunity to pitch live and network with industry leaders.

The MEBAA Show will take place during 10-12 December 2024 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. For more information, please visit the website www.mebaa.aero