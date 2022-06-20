It will provide a platform for industry experts to network and exchange knowledge and expertise through the event’s new features

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MEBAA Show 2022 is set to showcase the significant growth being experienced in business aviation, private jet, and the charter flight markets across the Middle East and Africa region. With its new and unique features, the event will reassess the dynamics of the industry, offer a new perspective and will be host to a range of opportunities aimed at bringing the region’s business and private aviation community together again.

2021 was marked as the busiest year for global business jet activity, the Middle East region alone showing some of the strongest growth in business jet demands, notably from the United Arab Emirates, which was up by 73% compared to 2019. The business aviation market in the Middle East maintained its growth momentum in 2022, with flights up by 47% in May, in comparison with same period in 2019.[1]

Mohammed Al Husary, Co-Owner, Founder and Executive President of UAS International Trip Support added: “Industry opportunities lie in delivering increased value to our clients, and this means increased efficiency. This is an operator’s number one priority. The air charter and cargo markets are looking particularly promising going forward and, as always, pandemic, political unrest, or otherwise, clients continue to demand the efficiency, speed, and safety that business aviation provides.”

A host of new features planned at MEBAA Show include Biz Av Talks which will be an interactive gathering for sharing knowledge and expertise with industry leaders and specialists. The sessions on the show floor are designed to provide practical insights and advice on how the private aviation supply chain can overcome challenges and meet the demands of the future.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA, said: “We are placing a major focus on networking, industry trend debates and engagement in the upcoming edition of the MEBAA Show. This is key for building partnerships and exchanging knowledge and expertise. The show will help contribute to the rapid growth of the business aviation industry and we are delighted to see great interest from major business aviation companies in MEBAA Show 2022, who will join hands to take the business aviation sector to the next level.”

Paras Dhamecha, Managing Director, Empire Aviation Group added: “Business aviation is all about people, so we are looking forward to meeting our customers, partners and friends across the industry, face to face, to drive the industry forward. The future of the sector looks very positive across the Middle East and international markets as the industry evolves and develops quickly. We are well positioned to support business aviation in the region and beyond, from our base in Dubai.”

The MEBAA Show will bring a refreshed focus on in-person networking for the business aviation industry, with the aim of generating return on investment (ROI) for exhibitors. Today’s exhibitors value quality over quantity[2] and the Show will provide a dedicated platform for world-class companies within the business aviation sector to showcase the latest innovation.

Attendees can expect to see the launch of new features and activations across the show floor to ensure interactivity and engagement. Some of the new show features include the Future Focus Zone where the future of business aviation will be on display, and a dedicated VIP Programme will ensure VIP attendees get an experience they are accustomed to including a dedicated registration and exclusive access to the luxurious VIP lounge. Other features include a host of private meeting suites, digital café, White Bar and outdoor entertainment feature areas, which will deliver a festival feel in December. The newly launched AI-powered MEBAA Connect application will facilitate business connections between exhibitors and visitors. In addition, the Operators’ Lounge will be dedicated to supporting networking with select regional and international operators.

The MEBAA Show, the Middle East’s leading business aviation platform, is set to return from 6 - 8 December 2022 at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport, Dubai Airshow site.

