Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a powerful show of community support and creative energy, ME by Meliá Dubai has announced the launch of “ME Dubai Supports Local”, a dynamic new initiative developed by the hotel’s Director of Marketing and Sales with the support from the wider management team and in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Taking place from 7th to 10th May, the platform is dedicated to spotlighting exceptional local brands and entrepreneurs at a time when supporting regional businesses has never been more important.

Set within the hotel’s signature atrium, a high-footfall architectural centrepiece, the space will be transformed into a vibrant marketplace of creativity, culture and craftsmanship. A total of 40 complimentary showcase spaces are being offered to homegrown businesses, providing a unique platform to present their work to a diverse and discerning audience. From abayas and jalabiyas to artisanal perfumes, participating brands will showcase their stories, products and creativity within one of Dubai’s most design-forward hospitality destinations.

Selected brands will not only gain exposure within the hotel but will also enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on stays and food & beverage throughout the initiative.

Bringing together a mix of emerging and established concepts, ME Dubai Supports Local offers brands the opportunity to connect with new audiences in an inspiring, design-led environment. The initiative reflects ME by Meliá Dubai’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity, culture and meaningful collaborations within the local community.

Entrepreneurs and local brands are invited to register their interest by submitting a brief introduction to their business via email at sales.me.dubai@melia.com. Registration is open until 29th April 2026.

About ME by Meliá Dubai

ME by Meliá Dubai is a 5-star hotel located in the Burj Khalifa district within the iconic Opus building, designed by the late Zaha Hadid. As the only hotel to be designed both externally and internally by Hadid, the property is a testament to her visionary approach to architecture. Known for her bold, futuristic designs, Hadid’s signature fluid curves and nature-inspired forms are integrated throughout the hotel, creating a seamless fusion of organic shapes and modern refinement. The result is an architectural masterpiece that reflects her pioneering spirit and continues to inspire all who visit.

The hotel offers 93 luxurious rooms and 13 residences and is recognised by Michelin Hotels. It also offers a diverse selection of world-class dining options. Central Restaurant, managed by the hotel, sits alongside renowned outsourced venues such as The Maine, ROKA, Sfumato, Soirée, Salmon Guru, and Le Relais de L’Entrecôte. In 2025, the culinary portfolio will expand further with the launch of Revolver and Maison Dali, bringing even more exceptional dining experiences to guests.

In addition to its exceptional dining, ME by Meliá Dubai features Maria German Flowers & Home an in-house flower and home decor shop and Memoir a salon, providing added convenience and elegance. Other amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, wellness centre and spa, a 7000 sq. ft. fitness centre, and a kids' club. The hotel also emphasizes sustainability, striving to reduce its environmental impact while delivering personalized service in a creative, inspiring environment for guests.

Located in the heart of Dubai, ME by Meliá Dubai combines striking design, world-class service, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a top destination for those seeking a unique and memorable experience.

The hotel is also now recognised by the MICHELIN Guide 2025 with a prestigious One Key distinction.

About ME by Meliá

Located in global cultural epicenters, ME by Meliá is a collection of design hotels and is part of the larger lifestyle hotel group of Meliá Hotels International. Each of these properties aim to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality. ME by Meliá brings destination, design and service together to deliver personal, enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveller. A stay at one of our hotels is more than just a vacation or a visit, it’s an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match.

Contemporary culture is part of who we are. We express its creativity and energy in every aspect of our hotel experience. ME by Meliá hotels thrive on the sensorial connection to their settings – the visual stimuli, the taste of exquisite local food, the uplifting culture of its citizens and cultural leaders. Embedded within each hotel´s ecosystem is a community of artists, influencers, creatives and technologies that raise the hotel to a must-see, and must-stay, destination for those who yearn for inspiration and energy. There are currently eight hotels in the portfolio across Europe, Middle East, The Americas and Mexico, including ME Dubai, ME Milan Il Duca, ME London, ME Ibiza, ME Barcelona, ME Malta, ME Sitges and ME Cabo. Upcoming openings include ME Lisbon and ME Marbella, set to launch in the coming months. Follow ME by Meliá on Instagram @me_by_melia and Facebook mebymelia. www.mebymelia.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meghan Lane

Empyre Communications

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com