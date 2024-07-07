Riyadh: MDLBEAST launched the AFT_r music shows on July 4, 2024, as the supporting event to the Esports World Cup 2024 (EWC), the largest of its kind in terms of financial awards, held in Riyadh, to enrich the event with musical performances providing the audience with an exceptional experience with renowned international artists throughout the event period.

The AFT_r shows will be held weekly for seven weeks, from July 4 until August 15, at the Mohamed Abdo Arena Theatre in Boulevard Riyadh City. The parties will begin at 9:00 PM and continue until 2:00 AM, featuring prominent lineups of the biggest singing stars and DJs, promising exceptional artistic enjoyment for the audience during EWC.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said, "The launch of AFT_r shows with the supporting events of EWC, the largest event of its kind in the world, provides local audiences and visitors with an outstanding musical entertainment experience during this global event, strengthening the Kingdom’s regional and global position in e-sports, and music entertainment".

AFT_r’s first party will feature a lineup of the brightest and most prominent stars, including Aly Fathallah, the renowned singer and producer Ckay, DJ NOORIYAH, and rapper ElGrandeToto.

On the second week's party, July 11, the audience can expect American rapper Wiz Khalifa, Dutch DJ R3HAB, and DJ Samir Abdullah (Nile Boy).

The surprise for the July 19th party includes American rapper GUNNA and French DJ Snake, alongside singer BLACKY.

American rapper G-Eazy, Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso, and DJ Shaolin will perform at the July 25 concert.

On August 1, The American rapper Don Toliver, Swedish artist Alesso, and DJ Shancoty will deliver an exceptional performance.

Additionally, American rapper Jack Harlow will join Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Shark in the concert on August 8. Finally, artist Natalie

Brooks will co-perform with Cosmicat and Dutch DJ Afrojack at the last party on August 15.

ABOUT MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is a leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionize the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

