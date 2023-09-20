Rory McIlroy will return to Dubai in search of a third DP World Tour Championship title and fifth Harry Vardon Trophy at the final Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season.

The reigning European Number One currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, thanks to his two Rolex Series victories earlier this season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

The World Number Two has been at the top of the rankings since the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play in March and is excited to tee it up at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 16-19, 2023.

The famous Earth Course has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has won the DP World Tour Championship twice and finished top of the season-long standings in 2012, 2014, 2015 and most recently in 2022, etching his name alongside England’s Peter Oosterhuis as a four-time winner of the prestigious title.

The 34-year-old currently leads Ryder Cup teammate and defending champion Jon Rahm by 2,155 points. The Spaniard announced his return earlier this season to celebrate 15 years of the event, which has evolved into a world-class sporting and social event showcasing 'The Greatest Players on Earth' as the top 50 golfers available on the DP World Tour tee it up in Dubai.

McIlroy said: "Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I've been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular.

“The fans have been great, it’s amazing to have that support out there for us. When you have the top 50 golfers from the DP World Tour, you know it is going to be a fantastic competition. I’ve won here on a couple of occasions and I would love to be right there come Sunday with both trophies to my name.”

Fans can once again witness the drama unfold as the Race to Dubai Presented by Rolex reaches a dramatic conclusion in the United Arab Emirates and Europe’s Number One is crowned.

Following record weekend crowds last year, free general admission tickets are now available at dpwtc.com, with a range of early bird hospitality options to suit every golf fan at the Earth Lounge and Championship Chalet selling fast.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences. The vibrant village ensures an incredible atmosphere, featuring dedicated activations for children, free golf lessons for all ages, Ladies Day celebrations, trick-shot shows, large screens for enhanced viewing, and engaging sports activations.

Fans seeking an elevated experience can choose from a range of premium hospitality options. The Championship Chalet, situated on the 18th green, offers an exclusive vantage point to observe the thrilling conclusion of each round. The Earth Lounge, overlooking the 16th green, provides a chic and comfortable setting to relax and enjoy the action. Additionally, the bar on the 17th creates the perfect ambiance with refreshing beverages to take in the action up close.

To secure free tickets for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai and explore the various ticket options, including premium experiences, please visit dpwtc.com. After sellout crowds in 2022, don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event.

