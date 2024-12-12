Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced that registration for Geo-Spatial Week 2025 (GSW 2025) is now open. The event, organised in collaboration with the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), will be hosted in Dubai from April 7 to 11, 2025, under the theme “Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing for a Better Tomorrow.”

GSW 2025 is set to bring together global experts in photogrammetry, remote sensing, and spatial sciences for an immersive experience aimed at exploration, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. The event will feature an extensive programme spanning six days, including workshops, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, along with an expansive scientific exhibition showcasing innovations from leading local and international geospatial companies. The platform will further spotlight cutting-edge geospatial technologies, highlighting their potential to drive scientific progress and contribute to a more sustainable world.

The event is structured to maximise networking opportunities, with ISPRS laying emphasis on providing a platform that will bring together industry providers with space operation leaders to make critical alliances and business partnership during the event. It also offers a unique opportunity for leaders from satellite operations industry, high-level officials and executives, industry representatives and innovators, entities benefitting from geospatial technologies, engineers and specialists, researchers, academicians, young professionals and students as well as members of the press to connect, share insights, and enhance their knowledge about geospatial technologies. By fostering discussions and interactions, GSW 2025 will promote a collaborative atmosphere conducive to innovation and growth across the industry.

GSW 2025 aims to strengthen communication within the ISPRS community and beyond, ensuring that its activities gain increased visibility and impact each year. The event also presents an excellent opportunity for sustaining members to engage in ISPRS activities and contribute to the organisation's mission.

To register kindly visit the following link: https://gsw2025.ae/registration/.

