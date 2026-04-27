Dubai, UAE – Mawarid Finance successfully hosted the third edition of the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit on April 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, bringing together more than 1,000 industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers under the theme “The Evolution of Embedded Finance – Regulated. Integrated. Scaled.”

The summit reaffirmed its position as a leading regional platform driving meaningful collaboration across the financial services ecosystem, reflecting the UAE’s continued momentum as a global hub for fintech innovation. Co-hosted by the MENA Fintech Association, DIFC Innovation Hub, Mastercard, Arab Financial Services (AFS), and O Gold Precious Metals Trading, and powered by Pay10, BML Technologies, and Cedar Management Consultant International, the event showcased the strength of partnerships shaping the future of finance.

A key highlight of this year’s edition was the vibrant exhibition zone, where 25 companies presented cutting-edge technologies and solutions spanning digital payments, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and next-generation financial platforms. The showcase provided attendees with direct access to innovations designed to enable scalable, compliant, and customer-centric financial services.

“Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit continues to reflect how the industry is evolving from concept to execution, where partnerships, regulatory alignment, and scalable solutions are no longer optional but essential,” said Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance. “What we are seeing today is a clear shift towards embedded, intelligent financial ecosystems that are seamlessly integrated into everyday experiences. Through this platform, we are not only enabling dialogue but actively supporting collaboration that translates into real solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in financial innovation.”

The summit’s conference program delivered high-impact insights through a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions. Industry experts explored critical themes including open finance, the rise of blockchain, crypto and stablecoins, and the latest fintech research and market insights. Engaging discussions also examined the rapid evolution of embedded finance, the future of payments, and the transformative role of AI across financial institutions.

Throughout the day, a series of strategic partnership signing ceremonies underscored the summit’s role as an execution-driven platform. These collaborations highlighted ongoing efforts to accelerate innovation, strengthen ecosystem integration, and bring new financial solutions to market.

The event reflected Mawarid Finance’s continued focus on execution and delivery. By working closely with fintech partners, regulators, financial centres, and technology providers, the organisation has built a strong and connected ecosystem capable of supporting scalable and responsible financial innovation. This approach, underpinned by operational alignment and a clear strategic vision, has positioned Mawarid Finance as a trusted enabler for fintech growth in the region.

As the financial services landscape continues to evolve, the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit stands as a testament to the UAE’s forward-looking vision and its commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth across the global fintech ecosystem.