Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season approaches, Mastercard and the McLaren Formula 1 Team will bring interactive and unique fan experiences to the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, building on their multiyear partnership that kicked off last month in Las Vegas.

Mastercard cardholders attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can look forward to a host of Priceless Experiences that get them closer to the sport—and the sport icons—they love. At the first-ever Mastercard Experience Billboard at Yas Marina, cardholders will have the chance to meet McLaren Formula 1 Team legend Mika Häkkinen, gain insights from the likes of McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, hear from cricket legend Wasim Akram and more. For event updates and the full schedule, fans can follow @Mastercardarabia on Instagram.

“We are delighted to join McLaren and the many passionate racing fans at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the first time, infusing our unique mix of passion, innovation, and priceless moments. By infusing Priceless into the world of McLaren Racing, we will connect countless fans and cardholders to the excitement of Formula 1 in new and exciting ways,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard.

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is always a special event on the Formula 1 calendar, and working with Mastercard to help give McLaren fans these special experiences makes it even more so. Mastercard’s passion for creating unforgettable moments mirrors our own, and together, we’re transforming the way fans experience Formula 1,” said Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing.

Throughout the partnership with McLaren Racing, Mastercard will offer cardholders exclusive access via priceless.com, blending the excitement of racing with other passion points like music, entertainment and culinary to deliver deeper, more immersive experiences.

Stay tuned for more fan-focused experiences planned for the 2025 season.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 188 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

