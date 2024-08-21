Sharjah, UAE: Masrah Al Qasba, a premier family destination at Al Qasba, developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is set to offer an exciting season of family entertainment. This lineup promises to attract audiences of all ages with a series of shows that blend humor, wonder, and heartwarming stories.

In addition to these spectacular performances, Al Qasba is a vibrant family destination offering a wide range of summer activities and workshops for youngsters until the end of September. The destination is also home to a variety of restaurants and cafes, where families can enjoy diverse culinary experiences. With dedicated kids' play areas and beautiful surroundings, Al Qasba provides the perfect setting for a fun and relaxing day out for the entire family.

Back to School Silly Show

The season begins with the Back to School Silly Show, featuring the ever-popular Magic Phil and Princess Storytime. Scheduled for Saturday, August 31st at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, September 1st at 2 PM, this show celebrates the end of summer with a delightful mix of comedy and enchanting tales.

Alice in Wonderland

Following this, Masrah Al Qasba will present a new adaptation of the classic tale Alice in Wonderland from Friday, October 4th to Sunday, October 6th. This production invites audiences to join Alice as she navigates a whimsical world filled with curious characters and surprising lessons.

Magic Phil’s Toyland Express

On Saturday, November 23rd, Magic Phil will return to Masrah Al Qasba with Toyland Express. This heartwarming story of kindness and self-acceptance, complete with songs, puppets, and the signature Magic Phil silliness, promises to be a highlight of the joyful season.

The upcoming shows at Masrah Al Qasba offer a unique opportunity for families to enjoy high-quality entertainment in Sharjah. Each performance is designed to provide an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, magic, and adventure. The ticket price starts from 50 Dirhams, for more details please contact +971 56 992 9778 or visit the website.

